MeVX™ High Energy Computed Tomography X-Ray Solutions

Use of a 3, 6 or a 9 MeVX is a huge time saving solution, especially for aerospace, defense, automotive and other emerging technologies where speed and superior, high resolution images are required for mission critical parts."

Noise, scatter, and beam hardening artifacts negatively impact the image fidelity of a part. With the help of a linear accelerator (LINAC) the MeXV units not only improve scanning penetration but also image quality.

Common applications that are readily scanned include large and complex assemblies, rocket engines and tanks, nickel-based alloys, combustion chambers, engine blocks, turbine blades and more.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website https://4nsi.com/systems/mevx-series.

North Star Imaging manufactures industrial 2D Digital Radiography, 3D Computed Tomography (CT) and High Energy X-ray equipment and provides as-needed X-ray Inspection services. Industrial X-ray scanning is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning & more. Industrial X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without destroying it. NSI's efX® CT integrates the most powerful CT reconstruction & visualization software available, including modules for calibration, measurement, real-time density segmentation & surface extraction. NSI's corporate office is in Minnesota with global inspection laboratories available in Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, UK and China. The company supports its customers with 24/7 technical service and offers basic, advanced, and other NDT training classes which are available in person and on-line. NSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified. To learn more contact [email protected] or visit www.4nsi.com.

SOURCE North Star Imaging

Related Links

http://www.4nsi.com

