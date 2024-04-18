MeWe Opens Community Investment Round Allowing Users to Invest & Own a Financial Stake in Company

By migrating its 20 million+ registered users to the 'Social Web,' aka Web3, MeWe is elevating user control and privacy like never before.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MeWe, one of the world's largest decentralized social networks, has opened a Regulation CF (Reg-CF) community investment round on Wefunder to its community of over 20 million users. Through Wefunder, the leading platform in the Reg-CF space, individual investors can invest directly in startup companies. Now, MeWe users can own a stake in the company's success, starting at just $100.

With over 20 million users across 200 countries and territories, and over 740,000 already active on the blockchain, MeWe is looking to pioneer the move from Web2 to Web3 at scale by combining the tremendous market potential of social networks with the sizable volume of Web3 transactions – an estimated $1T opportunity.

MeWe expects to have more than 1.5 million users on-chain by Q4 2024. The migration is intended to offer users unprecedented privacy, control, and ownership of their digital identities and social experiences.

"We've opened a community investment round on Wefunder to take user-ownership to the next level," said MeWe Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edell. "Years ago, we envisioned a powerful alternative to Big Tech social media, without the influence of corporations or data brokers, where individuals could own and control their own digital identities and social experiences. As we enter this next chapter, we're offering our users an opportunity to own a personal stake in the future of MeWe and decentralized social media."

MeWe's team is led by pioneering executives from Disney, Apple, Yahoo!, 21st Century Fox, Myspace, Warner Bros and Samsung. The company previously closed a $24 million Series A round in February 2022 led by McCourt Global.

Anyone can invest in MeWe from $100 and up to $500,000+ at https://wefunder.com/mewe .

About MeWe

MeWe is a social network built to put privacy first and committed to giving users more control over their data and social media experience. The company offers a groundbreaking "Privacy Bill of Rights'' which guarantees users control of their data and news feeds. MeWe allows users to join groups, engage their friends, and puts them in complete control without ads or algorithms. With more than 20-million users worldwide, and unique features such as the MeWe 2-way camera and voice & video messaging, MeWe is host to over 700,000 user-driven interest groups.

MeWe was shortlisted as a Finalist in the 2024 SXSW Innovation Awards, a 2020 Most Innovative Social Media Company by Fast Company and a 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. In 2016, MeWe was honored as Start-Up of the Year Finalist for "Innovative World Technology" at SXSW.

