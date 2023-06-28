MeWe Shares Vision for User Migration to Web3 at Polkadot Decoded 2023

MeWe

28 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

MeWe Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edell outlined path forward after adopting the Frequency blockchain

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 4th annual Polkadot Decoded conference, Jeffrey Edell, Chairman and CEO of MeWe, shared the vision and path to migrate its 20 million users and more than 600,000 interest groups to Web3 by leveraging Frequency, a blockchain in the Polkadot ecosystem. Joined by Braxton Woodham, President of Amplica Labs, Edell detailed the progress made and the benefits for users at the keynote presentation titled, "The Gateway to the Social Web: MeWe's Journey to Bring Web3 to Millions Over Frequency."

MeWe recently opened beta access for new users, allowing them to claim a universal handle, create their Social Identity, and access the Social Web– an evolution of the internet in which social networking functionality is delivered as part of the web itself. All of this allows them to  control their data and how it is used.

In the coming weeks, MeWe's current users will also have access to the Social Web.

"Our adoption of the Frequency blockchain and the migration to Web3 was a natural evolution of our values and commitment to users," said Jeffrey Edell. "We have always put user privacy at the forefront and believe that they should control their own data. With this migration to Web3, we are leading the way on these issues. Once we complete this migration, we will be in position to become the largest decentralized social media platform in the world."

About MeWe
MeWe is a social network built to put privacy first and committed to giving users more control over their data and social media experience. The company offers a groundbreaking "Privacy Bill of Rights'' which guarantees users control of their data and news feeds. MeWe allows users to join groups, engage their friends, and puts them in complete control without ads or algorithms. With 20-million users worldwide, and unique features such as the MeWe 2-way camera and voice & video messaging, MeWe is host to over 600,000 user-driven interest groups. By leveraging Frequency, MeWe began its migration to Web3 in 2023 and is poised to become the largest social media app in the world.

MeWe was named a 2020 Most Innovative Social Media Company by Fast Company and a 2019 Best Entrepreneurial Company in America by Entrepreneur Magazine. In 2016, MeWe was honored as Start-Up of the Year Finalist for "Innovative World Technology" at SXSW.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MeWe

