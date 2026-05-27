Mews and SiteMinder Pioneer Native Best-In-Class Distribution Inside the Hotel Operating System

With Mews Channel Manager powered by SiteMinder, hospitality tech leaders have come together to redefine how hotels approach distribution

AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the hospitality operating system, and SiteMinder, the leading hotel commerce platform, have partnered to create the hotel industry's first fully-integrated best-in-class distribution solution. Introduced today at Mews Unfold in Amsterdam, the solution will see SiteMinder's distribution capability natively embedded within the Mews Operating System, marking the first time that hotels of any size can access the industry's largest distribution network without leaving the platform their property runs on.

Mews and SiteMinder partner to create the hotel industry’s first fully-integrated best-in-class distribution solution. From left to right: Matt Welle, CEO, Mews; Leah Rankin, Chief Product Officer, SiteMinder; Richard Valtr, Founder, Mews

Managing operations and distribution from one platform will remove friction from hotels' day-to-day. Availability, rates, inventory and other content will be handled in one place, closing a gap that hotels have had to bridge manually between two systems. Hotels will move faster, with rate, inventory and content changes flowing straight through to every connected channel.

The integrated solution represents Mews and SiteMinder's shared vision of one connected workflow, where rates flow instantly through the world's largest distribution network and the results return to the same operating system the rate was set in. Nothing is lost in translation, there is no lag, and there are no mismatched numbers. The feedback loop shortens, and hoteliers move at a speed and scale that wasn't possible before. Underpinning it all: AI that gets smarter the more it is used.

This kind of capability only comes from a deep partnership that goes beyond surface-level integrations. By building at the API level, Mews and SiteMinder are creating an experience that wouldn't otherwise be possible. For Mews, SiteMinder's distribution engine completes an operating system that already runs revenue, operations and the guest journey. For SiteMinder, it marks an evolution of its platform, which over the last twenty years has established itself as the premier commerce solution for hotels and is used by more than 53,000 globally today, for distribution, revenue optimization and intelligence.

"When something is already the best in the world, we don't try to rebuild it. SiteMinder is the best at distribution. Our job is to bring what hotels need into one place, with AI working across every layer. For hotels, the result is simple: one operating system, one contract, one place to manage everything from how guests find you to how your property runs. It's pricing, distribution and performance all in one place," says Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews.

The simpler experience for hotels is likely to increase their speed-to-market and, critically, encourage greater adoption of technology within the hotel industry. Recent research by SiteMinder reveals that 65% of hoteliers believe faster, fully integrated systems could unlock at least 6% more annual revenue – representing billions in opportunity across the $1.2 trillion global accommodation sector.

"SiteMinder has always stood for accessibility and choice, and so this partnership with Mews is a natural evolution of our platform. We have long admired Mews for their innovation and strong product vision. By integrating our distribution engine with a progressive platform like theirs, we are opening up our platform for hoteliers to access SiteMinder in the way that best fits how they choose to work," says Sankar Narayan, CEO and Managing Director at SiteMinder.

Nearly 3,000 hotels already run both Mews and SiteMinder side by side, managing operations in one and distribution in the other. Over the coming months, those hotels will move to Mews Channel Manager powered by SiteMinder, accessed directly inside Mews.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: [email protected]

About SiteMinder

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) is the name behind SiteMinder, the world's leading hotel commerce platform, and Little Hotelier, an all-in-one hotel management software that makes the lives of small accommodation providers easier. The global company is headquartered in Sydney with offices in Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dallas, Galway, London, Manila, Mexico City and Pune. Through its technology and the largest partner ecosystem in the global hotel industry, SiteMinder generates more than 135 million reservations worth over A$85 billion in revenue for its hotel customers each year.

Media contact: [email protected]

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