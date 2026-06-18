Mews named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Revenue Management Systems in Hospitality

AMSTERDAM, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Revenue Management Systems in Hospitality 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53542126, June 2026).

According to the IDC MarketScape, "Hospitality operators should consider Mews if they are seeking a unified architecture and are prioritizing a unified PMS-RMS-BI workflow, high-frequency automated pricing, and a roadmap toward total guest revenue optimization within a single ecosystem."

The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors across the full competitive landscape, assessing both current capabilities and long-term strategy. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring process based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, providing an independent assessment of competitive fitness in a given market.

Mews RMS launched in May 2026 as the revenue management layer of the Mews Operating System. The product is built on the technology and team behind Atomize, the Swedish revenue management company Mews acquired in 2024 and has since integrated natively into the platform.

PMS, RMS and business intelligence, natively in one platform

Mews is a hospitality platform to offer a PMS, RMS and business intelligence system natively, without middleware, third-party dependencies or the inefficiencies they introduce. Revenue management has historically been a discipline practiced at a distance from property operations. Rate management sits in the PMS, dynamic pricing runs in a standalone RMS, and performance analysis happens in a separate BI tool or a spreadsheet. Every handoff between systems costs time and creates the risk of inconsistency. Mews RMS changes the premise.

Because pricing, property operations and business intelligence share a single data model, rate decisions draw on live reservation and occupancy figures and everything works from the same source. For hoteliers, that means less time reconciling and more time acting on accurate information. For the RMS itself, direct access to live property data enables a pricing model that responds to demand as it happens rather than as it was reported.

Continuous optimization, human judgement

The Mews RMS pricing engine recalculates rates approximately every five minutes, generating around 288 updates per property per day based on continuous observation of live booking behavior. This contrasts with the hourly or daily batch processing common in standalone RMS platforms.

Around 70% of Mews RMS customers run on full Autopilot, letting the system price autonomously without daily manual intervention. Adoption at that scale reflects a deliberate design choice: every pricing recommendation is accompanied by a plain-language explanation of what drove it, so revenue managers stay informed and in control at all times. As the operational overhead falls to automation, the strategic role of revenue management comes into focus: setting commercial direction and acting on demand rather than maintaining systems and reconciling data.

"Every other industry runs its commercial function from one source of truth. Hotels have been the exception for forty years – managing revenue in one system, operations in another, and performance in a third," says Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "We believe the IDC MarketScape recognition reflects how significantly that is changing. When pricing, property data and business intelligence work from the same model, an RMS stops being a separate tool and becomes part of how a hotel runs."

"Mews is working to reshape the hospitality operating system landscape by removing a structural problem rather than working around it," says Dorothy Creamer, Senior Research Manager, Hospitality and Travel Strategies, IDC. "PMS, RMS, and business intelligence on a single data model means pricing decisions are generated against live reservation data – not a synchronized copy of it. That architectural choice has measurable implications for hoteliers across segment types with pricing cadence, analytics accuracy, and the time revenue managers spend reconciling systems that should already agree."

Last year, Mews was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52038025, August 2025).

To learn more about what the recognition means for hoteliers, read the full story on the Mews blog, and download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report here.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: [email protected]

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

SOURCE Mews