Mews gives hotels three new ways to capture revenue at every stage of the guest journey

Recurring Payments, the expansion of Multicurrency to US and Canada, and Accounts Receivable give properties revenue coverage, from first booking to final invoice

AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the hospitality operating system used by 15,000 properties globally, today announced three new features designed to help hotels capture revenue: Recurring Payments, the expansion of Multicurrency to the US and Canada, and Accounts Receivable. The new releases are further ways that Mews' one connected operating system can secure revenue and enhance cash flow for hotels before arrival, during the stay and after checkout.

These feature releases combat real business problems and are the latest step in Mews' broader strategy: an operating system built not just to run a hotel, but to act as its financial partner. They're designed to help properties capture revenue, reduce manual work, and grow their business.

Before arrival: securing repeat revenue from long-stay and subscription guests

For properties offering extended stays, co-working spaces or membership-based services, missed or delayed payments are a real revenue risk. With Recurring Payments, available globally, hotels configure a payment plan once and Mews automates collection on schedule with no manual triggers. The feature has already been piloted by more than 100 properties, generating over 16,000 payment plans.

Tom Nijst, Order to Cash Manager, The Student Hotel, said: "Recurring Payments means less admin, fewer errors, and a better experience for everyone. No interruptions, no delays – just a simple way to keep the subscription rolling." The Student Hotel team now saves around four hours per week, with 98% of Recurring Payments collected on time.

During the stay: turning international payments into a revenue stream

Every time an international guest pays in their home currency, there is a currency conversion and traditionally, the conversion fee goes to a bank. Multicurrency changes that, letting properties retain a share of that fee instead.

Multicurrency turns that fee into a meaningful new revenue stream for hoteliers. Since rolling out the feature across Europe 14 months ago, nearly 5,000 hotels have collectively generated €1.55 million in additional revenue through the feature.

For hotels that have been using Multicurrency for at least three months, the impact is already clear: more than half have generated enough revenue to offset part of their Mews subscription costs, with median offsets ranging from 2% to 10%. For hotels with higher volumes of cross-border transactions, the impact can be even greater, with some generating enough Multicurrency revenue to cover the cost of their Mews subscription entirely. Already live across Europe for online and in-person payments, Multicurrency is expanding to the US and Canada for online payments – with in-person payments expected to be released in the region soon.

Post-stay: accelerating invoice collection

Based on internal data across all properties managing invoices, Mews found that the median gap between checkout and invoice issuance is seven to eight days, significantly delaying collection before the payment process has even begun. It can then take hotels weeks to collect on invoices, and in extreme cases they end up writing off revenue altogether.

Accounts Receivable is currently available for properties operating in EUR currency markets, with additional currencies planned to follow as part of a phased rollout later in 2027. It automates invoice issuance, payment reminders, collection and reconciliation inside the operating system. It gives finance teams real-time visibility into what is paid, pending and overdue, and ultimately helps them get paid faster.

Luca Flamini, Planning and Controlling Sr. Manager, CX Living, said: "Each month, we were spending around seven full working days issuing invoices and chasing payments, with every invoice handled manually. Now that is fully automated, and we have visibility on our cash flow."

Susanne Sandler, General Manager of Fintech at Mews, said: "Mews has always been built around one goal: giving hoteliers the best possible platform to run and grow their business. Recurring Payments, Multicurrency and Accounts Receivable are further exemplification of that – helping hotels grow revenue and accelerate cashflow collection."

For more information on how the new Mews features combine to generate revenue for hotels, visit the Mews blog here.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mews