Mews Named Official PMS of AAHOA

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) , the world's largest hotel owners association representing more than 60% of hotels in the United States, today announced Mews as its official Property Management System (PMS). AAHOA Members own and operate over 36,000 hotels nationwide, totaling more than 3.2 million guestrooms.

The partnership gives AAHOA Members access to exclusive, dedicated member pricing, fast onboarding support, and a modern platform built to help owners do more with leaner teams, including access to Mews' revenue management solution to support smarter pricing decisions. At a time when U.S. hotel owners, particularly in the economy and midscale segments, are facing rising costs and tightening margins, the partnership is focused on strengthening financial performance in a tougher operating environment.

"AAHOA Members are some of the most entrepreneurial and resilient operators in the industry," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "Running efficiently and staying profitable has never mattered more in today's hospitality market. Together, we're giving hoteliers the tools to reduce manual work, control costs, and get more from every dollar of revenue without the burden of outdated systems. This is about moving from property management to profit management."

"Our members are looking for technology that is reliable and practical, but also modern and built to grow with their businesses, especially as labor costs rise and the pressure to do more with less intensifies," said AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel. "By selecting Mews as our official PMS, we're giving hotel owners access to tools that will help them simplify daily work, drive efficiency, and deliver real financial impact – and not just reduce software costs."

"Hotel owners are navigating rising costs, workforce challenges, and rapidly evolving guest expectations," said AAHOA President & CEO Laura Lee Blake. "Through this partnership with Mews, we're helping our members stay competitive with technology that streamlines operations, strengthens performance, and positions their businesses for sustainable growth."

Several AAHOA Members with single and multi-property portfolios already running on Mews are seeing the difference:

"As an owner and operator managing a growing portfolio, we needed technology that could scale without adding complexity or cost," said Ashish Panchal, owner at Otter Hospitality and an AAHOA Member. "Mews has given us a single system across 11 properties, automated work that used to slow teams down, and clearer financial visibility at the group level. It's helped us protect margins while growing with confidence."

"Reopening after a long closure gave us a chance to reset everything the right way," said Abhi Bhakta, owner of Inn on Arsenal and an AAHOA Member. "With Mews, we launched with all core systems live from day one – reservations, payments, and pricing – without pulling legacy processes back into the business. Automation has helped us operate lean, respond to demand in real time, and focus on rebuilding revenue with confidence."

The partnership will be supported through AAHOA events, regional outreach, and educational programming, with Mews participating in AAHOACON26, AAHOA's Annual Convention & Trade Show, taking place in Philadelphia, April 8–10, 2026. Find us at booth #601.

For more information or to book a demo, AAHOA Members can visit here (https://www.mews.com/en/campaigns/aahoa).

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping, and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

About AAHOA

AAHOA is the largest hotel owners association in the world, with Member-owned properties representing a significant part of the U.S. economy. AAHOA's 20,000 members own 60% of the hotels in the United States and are responsible for 1.4% of the nation's GDP. More than 1 million employees work at AAHOA Member-owned hotels, earning $51 billion annually, and member-owned hotels support 4.2 million U.S. jobs across all sectors of the hospitality industry. AAHOA's mission is to advance and protect the business interests of hotel owners through advocacy, industry leadership, professional development, member benefits, and community engagement.

