Mex Rent A Car Strengthens Partnership With TSD To Grow Corporate And Affiliate Business

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Mobility Solutions and Mex Rent a Car recently announced plans to strengthen their partnership over the next three years to advance Mex's corporate and affiliate business. For the past decade, TSD has provided MRAC with rental and reservation technology. Both companies have agreed to extend and expand upon the original partnership.

"We have seen Mex Rent a Car grow tremendously over the last 10 years and we are very happy to be a part of their success. We have put together a technology solution that will give them a competitive advantage in the marketplace and help grow their affiliate business even further," said Shawn Concannon, Executive Vice President of TSD. "Having both our rental and reservations solutions combined will provide affiliates with greater efficiency and better management of their business."

Today, TSD's rental and reservation solutions power the top car rental companies in the world in addition to thousands of independent businesses. TSD offers a unique value proposition: a full airport to local market rental solution backed by an experienced team.

Mex Rent a Car locations benefit from the platform's automatic updates to fleet availability, rates, taxes, and surcharges, which ensures locations offer strategic deals to customers. TSD also provides MRAC with in-demand, customer-facing capabilities including a completely contactless experience. Rental managers can send agreements via text or email to their customers for safety and convenience.

Javier Garcia, MRAC's Development and Business Director, comments: Our team looks forward to exploring new ways of managing our fleet with TSD. We are particularly interested in expanding with TSD's telematics, contactless, and local market solutions."

As Mex Rent a Car continues to scale their operations thanks to the efficiencies gained through technology, TSD's team will be available to offer Mex's corporate and affiliate businesses additional guidance and product support.

About TSD

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public auto groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 80 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 8,000 dealerships and 2,500 car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact [email protected] or visit www.tsdweb.com.

About Mex Rent A Car

Mex Rent A Car was created in September 2013 by Turismo Gargo Group in Mexico, which has more than 25 years of experience in the car rental industry. Mex currently offers car rental services in 44 locations within Mexico and 60 more locations through its affiliate program all over the world. Customers can rent a car in 22 countries and 4 continents. Our mission is to be part of the greatest car rental network using wide-reaching connectivity to work with the most important OTAs, GDSs and brokers. By using technology to improve all operational aspects of our business, we have created a better car rental experience that both our staff and customers can enjoy. For more information on becoming a Mex affiliate, contact [email protected] or visit www.mexrentacar.com.

SOURCE TSD

Related Links

https://tsdweb.com/

