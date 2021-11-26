MEXC Global to Support Nervos Network's Native Token Standard to Expand its Reach in Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC Global , a world-leading crypto exchange, today announced the integration of the native token standard of Nervos to streamline future token listings for projects building on the network. By integrating Nervos' Simple User-Defined Token (sUDT) standard with its exchange platform, MEXC aims to expand user access to cross-border projects and assets in both Eastern and Western markets.

Nervos' sUDT standard allows any developer or decentralized app (dApp) building on Nervos to launch tokenized assets anchored by Common Knowledge Base (CKB), the permissionless Layer 1 blockchain of the Nervos ecosystem. The new integrations allows MEXC Global to easily list tokens issued on Nervos, opening up access to the millions of crypto enthusiasts and traders who use the platform.

In addition to integrating the sUDT standard, MEXC Global will provide technical support and listing and marketing resources to projects launching tokens on Nervos. The exchange will also invest funds in promising teams, giving MEXC Global and its users access to Nervos' projects and new markets around the world.

"The blockchain ecosystem is overflowing with talent and potential, and Nervos is focused on nurturing developers by providing them with the best tools and resources," said Katherine Deng, Vice President at MEXC Global. "With the new integration, we look forward to working with Nervos to support and promote developers and projects as they grow."

For Nervos, the integration helps the chain move toward its mission of creating a truly interoperable blockchain ecosystem that will empower the creation of Universal Applications, dApps that transcend individual blockchains to work seamlessly across every chain in the ecosystem. Moreover, integrations with exchanges such as MEXC Global will bolster the Nervos ecosystem by offering a more seamless way to list tokens, giving projects and developers more time and energy to focus on building.

"Our partnership with MEXC Global marks an important milestone as we continue to bolster our ecosystem tools and services to drive the next generation of interoperability," said Kevin Wang, co-founder of Nervos. "With MEXC's support and resources, we look forward to opening up new opportunities for projects building on Nervos and introducing them to new audiences around the world."

Established in 2018, MEXC Global is a centralized digital assets exchange that employs high-performance mega-transaction matching technology. In 2019, the exchange saw tremendous growth, gaining a 5% share of the global cryptocurrency trading market. In addition to Nervos, MEXC has worked with blockchains such as Polygon and Solana to create better developer and user experiences across multiple networks.

About MEXC Global

MEXC is a world-leading crypto exchange, the best one-stop trading solution. It provides projects and investors with trading, token circulation, and time deposits, among other benefits. The platform supports over 850 cryptos and tokens and holds most certificates for global compliance.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

