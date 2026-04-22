VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, has published its Q1 2026 TradFi Futures report. Geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand pushed traders toward precious metals and energy contracts throughout the quarter. MEXC TradFi absorbed that demand with record volume, a rapidly expanded instrument lineup, and order book depth that ranked first in the industry.

MEXC Secures World's #1 Gold Order Book Depth in Q1 2026

MEXC TradFi finished Q1 ranked second for gold futures among major crypto platforms, and third in both silver and crude oil. The gap with the market leader narrowed through the quarter, and silver's month-over-month growth in March was the fastest of any comparable platform.

Those positions came down to order book depth. MEXC ranked first among 7 major platforms in gold depth at the top 5 levels, which meant less slippage and lower true cost on large trades even during the most volatile sessions.

Total volume in February surged 138% over January, and March extended the run with a further 45% gain. Monthly active traders grew 58% cumulatively over the period. The number of available instruments grew 62% quarter-over-quarter and now spans precious metals, energy, US stocks, global indices, forex, and ETFs.

XAUT and SILVER ranked first and second among all TradFi Futures and together accounted for over 90% of top-10 volume. PAXG placed fifth and further confirmed strong user preference for on-chain precious metal exposure.

Escalation in the Middle East through late February and into March triggered sharp volatility across oil and gold markets. Single-day volume hit its quarterly peak on March 3.

The same macro conditions validated MEXC's decision to launch USOIL (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent) perpetual futures on January 30, ahead of the inflection point. Both instruments climbed to third and fourth place within two months and together captured a 15.3% market share in Q1.

"Gold and oil volatility created a window of opportunity and lucrative entry points for those who are prepared," said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC. "We positioned ourselves ahead of the curve with the right instruments, deep liquidity ready to execute large orders, and a frictionless fee model that empowers decisive action. As we move through the first half of 2026, our focus is clear to expand access, broaden our asset universe, and continue turning market shifts into opportunities for our users."

The full report, with detailed breakdowns of volume structure, market share, and liquidity benchmarks, is available here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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SOURCE MEXC