MEXCOR INTERNATIONAL DRIVES GROWTH AND EXPANSION WITH NEW STRUCTURE AND APPOINTED LEADERSHIP

Houston-Based Leading Beverage Alcohol Distributor Unveils Strategic Expansion Initiatives

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexcor, the Houston-based importer and distributor of global beverage alcohol, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its leadership team. This strategic development represents a cornerstone in the company's future as it undergoes a comprehensive corporate restructuring and rebranding, signaling a new phase of growth across the United States and international markets. The company's vision, deemed "Mexcor 2.0," heralds a fresh era of innovation and success.

Leading Mexcor International into this advanced phase is Eduardo J. Morales, President and Chief Executive Officer. A dedicated member of the Mexcor family since the early 2000s, Eduardo will be responsible for steering the company's strategic direction. Joining Eduardo is a team of distinguished industry experts and accomplished business executives, collectively poised to drive the organization forward.

Taking on the newly established role of Chief Revenue Officer is Russell Motz. Russell is charged with overseeing sales growth and strategic relationships of Mexcor International. Prior to joining Mexcor, Russell spent 27 years with RNDC in various leadership roles managing suppliers, customers, and direct sales. In addition, he spent time as a supplier with stints at E&J Gallo and most recently Ste Michelle Wine Estates.

"I am excited to join an organization that is leaning in on customer service at a time when many seem to be heading in the other direction," said Motz. "Our increased focus on the customer sets us up to be true brand builders in an industry where the consumer is changing quickly. The future is bright at Mexcor, and I am thrilled to be here."

Mexcor currently has distribution hubs in Texas, Florida, California and Louisiana with additional markets planned for 2024 and 2025. Mexcor is currently in the process of a comprehensive overhaul, encompassing internal leadership, business operations and warehousing, all with a sharp focus on expanding market presence in these pivotal markets. To fortify this ambitious growth strategy, the company is pleased to welcome Chuck Barnes as Vice President of Texas. Chuck brings with him an impressive 27-year tenure in the industry, with much of his career at RNDC in Texas and Georgia.

As a central element of its strategic growth plan, Mexcor Import will broaden its portfolio to include both import and domestic brands encouraging collaboration with non-Mexcor distributors in all 50 states, including Mexcor's own distributor teams in Texas, Florida, California and Louisiana. This new structure facilitates the exchange of best practices and mutual promotion of Mexcor's exceptional brand portfolio. To better serve the U.S. market, Mexcor will be segmented into three divisions: West, Central and East, each led by a dedicated Division Vice President of Sales.

Jason Shorrock will spearhead this initiative as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With 30 years of industry experience in sales teams, mergers and acquisitions, route-to-market systems, startups and production in the wine and spirits industry, Jason's expertise is an invaluable asset. He has served on industry advisory boards of the NABCA and brings a wealth of experience from prestigious companies such as Phillips Distilling, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Glazers, RNDC and Justin Vineyards and Winery. Jason was a key member of the team that introduced Belvedere Vodka to the U.S. market and recently served as an executive consultant to Green River Distilling, which was later acquired by Bardstown Bourbon.

"These changes represent a significant leap forward for Mexcor International, positioning the company for unprecedented growth and success in the years to come," said Eduardo Morales. "With these strategic initiatives, Mexcor 2.0 is set to redefine the industry landscape and reaffirm our commitment to excellence, disruption and innovation."

With the company experiencing rapid growth and expanding its team, Mexcor has appointed Dave Shasteen as Senior Vice President of Operations and Purchasing to establish a new division within the business, focusing on merchandise purchasing, logistics, inventory control and facility efficiency across all U.S. distribution centers. Prior to joining Mexcor, Dave held positions in various roles in food and beverage distribution, operations systems and 3PL operations, including a lengthy tenure at one of the nation's largest food distributors, Sysco Foods. He most recently served as the Texas Director of Operations for RNDC and brings over 25 years of operations and logistics experience, having served with the United States Army 101st Airborne Division for five years.

"At Mexcor, we are driven by our core principles, which revolve around all in, future thinking, people. We forge partnerships with like-minded customers and suppliers, enabling us to continually invest in the future, a tradition we've upheld for four generations," said Morales. "This approach not only propels us upwards but also fosters scalability and ensures our enduring financial strength. As a proud family-owned and operated business, we have remained free from outside investors, allowing us to maintain our independence while upholding our values."

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based global brands and distributor of the finest spirits, wine, and beer from around the world. Guided by its core values of commitment, innovation, and a people-centered approach, this family-owned corporation has cultivated strong relationships with suppliers while building its brands and delivering strategic vision, technological empowerment, and customer value. Mexcor International maintains distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida, and California, extending its reach to all 50 states. The company is strategically expanding to become a world-class, leading beverage distribution and brands company focused on acquiring market share while building long-term strategic supplier relationships. At Mexcor we honor tradition and embrace change. For more information, please visit www.mexcor.com, email [email protected], or call 713-979-0066. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mexcor Inc