Mexican American Civil Rights Institute to Host Virtual Symposium Featuring Speakers from Across the Nation

Mexican American Civil Rights Institute to host 2021 Virtual Symposium -- "History of Courage/Valor for Change."

"As Mexican-American communities across the country continue to search for answers of equal rights, opportunity, inclusion and respect as strong, contributing members of America, the MACRI symposium will serve as an instrument of ideas that remind us of our progress and invigorate new thinking for a progressive future," said Sarah Zenaida Gould, PhD, MACRI Interim Executive Director. "The images and emotions associated with the words courage and valor evoke a common bond of our legacy in this country," added Gould.

Registration for the 2021 two-day virtual symposium is open to all interested individuals. To register visit MACRI 2021 Virtual Symposium.

About The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI)

Founded in 2019, MACRI is a national institute with headquarters San Antonio, TX. MACRI is the premier national organization dedicated to chronicling and advancing the Mexican American community's civil rights efforts in the U.S. MACRI envisions communities where all Americans are inspired by the Mexican American civil rights legacy and see themselves as participants and transformational leaders in the ongoing struggle for social justice, inclusion and equity. Follow MACRI on Facebook at @MACRI.national and Twitter at @MACRI_national.

