Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Celebrates ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Los Angeles!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 12, 2024, the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF), National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 18th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event for the whole family.

"MAOF and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health have partnered to provide the Get Up! Get Moving! Program to the families and community we serve because maintaining families' health is a significant priority. Providing families with access to resources, enjoyable activities, and educational opportunities is the aim of this day; we encourage the community to embrace healthy lifestyles" said the Chief Executive Officer of the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, Dr. Ciriaco "Cid" Pinedo.

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities, free health screenings; and referrals to community health services. In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support for participants in this local health fair as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in the city of Los Angeles" concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 10am to 2pm Location: Robert H. Keller Memorial Park; 6550 Miles Ave; Huntington Park, CA 90255 Cost: FREE!

For the nationwide 2024 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® schedule please visit, https://www.healthyamericas.org/calendar-get-up-get-moving or call 1-866-783-2645. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/juntos .

