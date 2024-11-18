Mexican American Opportunity Foundation's 56th Annual Aztec Awards Honored Trailblazers Inspiring Change in the Latino Community

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) hosted its 56th Annual Aztec Awards on Thursday, November 14, at The Novo at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. This inspiring evening honored leaders making significant contributions to the Latino community while celebrating culture, unity, and progress.

The event began with a powerful performance of the American national anthem by Andy Vargas, lead singer of Santana, joined by members of Los Lobos. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Dionicio Morales Lifetime Achievement Aztec Award to Cástulo de la Rocha, President & CEO of AltaMed Health Services. "I am deeply honored to receive the Dionicio Morales Lifetime Achievement Aztec Award," said de la Rocha. "As the founder of MAOF and a personal mentor, Dionicio Morales profoundly influenced my journey and inspired my life's work. This recognition reflects our shared dedication to expanding opportunities, advancing access to care, and empowering future generations within our vibrant and resilient Latino community."

Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, attended the event and presented U.S. Congressman Tony Cárdenas with the Government Award, recognizing his enduring commitment to public service. Hosted by Natalia Perez, iHeartMedia On-Air Personality and In-Stadium Host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the program also honored actress Jessica Marie Garcia with the Entertainment Award for representing Latinas in entertainment with authenticity and pride, and Founder of The Latina Golfers Association, Azucena Maldonado with the Sports Award for promoting diversity and inclusion in golf.

Additional special guests included actors Matt Cedeño (Ruthless), Natasha Esca (Narcos: Mexico), Natasha Perez (Selena: The Series), Adriana Fonseca (Fearless Heart) and professional boxer Victor Ortiz. The evening concluded with an energetic performance by Los Lobos.

"The Aztec Awards celebrate leaders who transform lives and inspire change," remarked Dr. Ciriaco Pinedo, President & CEO of MAOF. "This year's honorees embody resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to our community. At MAOF, we are proud to stand alongside them as we create pathways for success, foster generational empowerment, and strengthen the foundation of our Latino community."

MAOF extends heartfelt gratitude to attendees and sponsors for their generous support, including presenting sponsor, MAOF Properties, Inc., as well as AltaMed, SoCalGas, US Bank, Elite Business Source, Heffernan Insurance Brokers, Adventist Health, Kaiser Permanente, Walmart, Telemundo NBC Universo, AT&T, LA Department of Water & Power, Aflac, Atomic Investments Inc., aalrr Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, LA County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, North Star Alliances, Beserra Consulting, LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, AmTrust, and Mutual of America Financial Group.

Since 1963, MAOF has dedicated itself to the socio-economic betterment of the greater Latino community in California. By fostering pride in Mexican-American heritage, MAOF provides essential social services across early childhood education, senior services, community development, and community partnerships. www.MAOF.org

SOURCE Mexican American Opportunity Foundation