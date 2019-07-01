Mexican-American Singer and TV Personality Chiquis Rivera Inspires Fans Through Signature Fragrance

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TV personality and singer Chiquis Rivera has launched REINA by Chiquis, a signature fragrance that evokes love, joy, and strength. More than just a perfume, it is part of the growing movement around self-acceptance and self-love and is designed to inspire unabashed self-confidence.

REINA ("queen" in Spanish) captures the essence of that moment in a great night when the music peaks and the dance floor begins to move as one. With notes of jasmine, saffron, Amberwood, and vanilla, it is energizing and bold, yet warm and intimate.

No stranger to personal challenges and tragedies, Chiquis wants her fans to know that they are not alone as they face adversity. "Societal pressures force you into thinking you need to be something you're not, causing you to lose the true essence of what makes you unique," says Ms. Rivera. "REINA represents the beauty of living your truth so you can discover the queen in you!"

An ambitious entrepreneur with a passion for fashion and beauty, Chiquis worked closely with perfumer Whiff to perfect her debut scent. "After over a year of research, I decided to partner with the extraordinary team at Whiff," she said. "They use a proprietary scent sequencing process and world-class ingredients, formulate their products in the US, and are passionate about encouraging scent discovery and evoking the power of social fragrances." REINA by Chiquis is available online at Whiff.com/Pages/Chiquis for $49.99.

About Chiquis Rivera

Janney Marian a.k.a. Chiquis Rivera is an American-born Mexican international singer, influencer, and TV personality. You can follow her on Instagram @chiquisoficial.

About Whiff

Whiff is the revolutionary way for celebrities, brands, and influencers to formulate their own custom scents. Whiff offers a completely personalized approach to scent formulation, packaging design, and marketing. For more information, please visit Whiff.com .

