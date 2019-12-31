DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexican Connected Truck Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexican connected truck market is highly fragmented and comprises more than 50 telematics companies and leading OEMs. The transportation start-up ecosystem is small but is beginning to grow. Since 2016, the country has faced declining commercial vehicle (CV) sales; however, a marginal recovery has been recorded this year (2019). This growth trend is anticipated to continue, supported by emission norms, economic recovery, and fleet renewal. Telematics penetration is also expected to rise, driven by rising awareness and the installation of fleet management systems across a large number of vehicles.



For more than a decade, the Mexican fleet telematics ecosystem has been driven by aftermarket providers whose main focus is track and trace solutions. Today, other solutions are also in demand, including vehicle/ driver management systems. The key pain-points in the country are fuel consumption, safety and security, total cost of ownership, and sustainability.



Independent telematics service providers (TSPs) constitute more than 98% of the market, while OEM solution providers account for the remaining 2-3%. CV fleets in Mexico serve different industries such as food and beverage, automotive, healthcare, retail, oil and gas, and chemicals. These industries face specific challenges that can be addressed by telematics solutions; examples include temperature monitoring, real-time client delivery management, cargo security, and monitoring of driver behavior.



This study provides a comprehensive outlook of the Mexican connected truck market with meaningful insight on TSPs, OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, start-ups, and other companies looking to explore this unique and competitive space.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the Mexican connected truck market? What do the short-, medium-, and long-term scenarios look like?

Which trends will impact the commercial trucking transportation segment?

What are the key telematics solutions?

Who are the major market participants? What is the level of involvement of OEMs in telematics? Which business models and strategies can be used to benefit stakeholders?

What opportunities are available for connected truck vendors (AM and OEMs) in 2019?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Unit Shipment Forecast

Overview of Connected Truck Market

Connected Truck Market - A Snapshot

OEM Solutions' Overview

AM TSPs' Overview

Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Market Definitions and Types of Solutions

CV - Definitions and Segments

Connected Truck Market - Types of Telematics Solutions

4. Market Trends

Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market

Trend 1 - Emission-related Regulations

Trend 2 - Vehicle Parc Renovation

Trend 3 - Growth Trend in Overall Heavy Vehicle Production

Trend 4 - Tractotruck Export

Trend 5 - Growth in Tractotruck Sales

Trend 6 - Future Vehicle Technologies

Trend 7 - Digital Transformation and Entry of Telematics Services into the Market

Trend 8 - T-MEC Agreement

5. Mexican Connected Truck Market Overview

Connected Truck Market Overview

Types of Business Models

Connected Truck Market Overview - Market Share

6. Competitor Analysis and Market Benchmarking - OEM Profiles

OEM Solutions' Overview

Volvo Telematics Solutions - Overview of Solution Offering

OnCommand Connect - Overview of Solution Offering

Enlace Freightliner - Overview of Solution Offering

TruckTech+ - Overview of Solution Offering

RIO - Overview of Solution Offering (Expected)

7. AM Company Profiles

AM TSPs

AM TSPs' Overview

AM Solutions - Deep-dive into the Mexican FMS Market

8. Start-up Profiles

Start-ups in Mexico by Category

by Category Start-ups' Overview

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Opportunity by Participant

Growth Opportunity - Connected Truck Market

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix

Partial List of Acronyms and Abbreviations Used

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Enlace

OnCommand Connect

RIO

TruckTech+

Volvo Telematics Solutions

