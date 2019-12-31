Mexican Connected Truck Market, Forecast to 2025
The Mexican connected truck market is highly fragmented and comprises more than 50 telematics companies and leading OEMs. The transportation start-up ecosystem is small but is beginning to grow. Since 2016, the country has faced declining commercial vehicle (CV) sales; however, a marginal recovery has been recorded this year (2019). This growth trend is anticipated to continue, supported by emission norms, economic recovery, and fleet renewal. Telematics penetration is also expected to rise, driven by rising awareness and the installation of fleet management systems across a large number of vehicles.
For more than a decade, the Mexican fleet telematics ecosystem has been driven by aftermarket providers whose main focus is track and trace solutions. Today, other solutions are also in demand, including vehicle/ driver management systems. The key pain-points in the country are fuel consumption, safety and security, total cost of ownership, and sustainability.
Independent telematics service providers (TSPs) constitute more than 98% of the market, while OEM solution providers account for the remaining 2-3%. CV fleets in Mexico serve different industries such as food and beverage, automotive, healthcare, retail, oil and gas, and chemicals. These industries face specific challenges that can be addressed by telematics solutions; examples include temperature monitoring, real-time client delivery management, cargo security, and monitoring of driver behavior.
This study provides a comprehensive outlook of the Mexican connected truck market with meaningful insight on TSPs, OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, start-ups, and other companies looking to explore this unique and competitive space.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the Mexican connected truck market? What do the short-, medium-, and long-term scenarios look like?
- Which trends will impact the commercial trucking transportation segment?
- What are the key telematics solutions?
- Who are the major market participants? What is the level of involvement of OEMs in telematics? Which business models and strategies can be used to benefit stakeholders?
- What opportunities are available for connected truck vendors (AM and OEMs) in 2019?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Overview of Connected Truck Market
- Connected Truck Market - A Snapshot
- OEM Solutions' Overview
- AM TSPs' Overview
- Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Market Definitions and Types of Solutions
- CV - Definitions and Segments
- Connected Truck Market - Types of Telematics Solutions
4. Market Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market
- Trend 1 - Emission-related Regulations
- Trend 2 - Vehicle Parc Renovation
- Trend 3 - Growth Trend in Overall Heavy Vehicle Production
- Trend 4 - Tractotruck Export
- Trend 5 - Growth in Tractotruck Sales
- Trend 6 - Future Vehicle Technologies
- Trend 7 - Digital Transformation and Entry of Telematics Services into the Market
- Trend 8 - T-MEC Agreement
5. Mexican Connected Truck Market Overview
- Connected Truck Market Overview
- Types of Business Models
- Connected Truck Market Overview - Market Share
6. Competitor Analysis and Market Benchmarking - OEM Profiles
- OEM Solutions' Overview
- Volvo Telematics Solutions - Overview of Solution Offering
- OnCommand Connect - Overview of Solution Offering
- Enlace Freightliner - Overview of Solution Offering
- TruckTech+ - Overview of Solution Offering
- RIO - Overview of Solution Offering (Expected)
7. AM Company Profiles
- AM TSPs
- AM TSPs' Overview
- AM Solutions - Deep-dive into the Mexican FMS Market
8. Start-up Profiles
- Start-ups in Mexico by Category
- Start-ups' Overview
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunity by Industry Type
- Opportunity by Participant
- Growth Opportunity - Connected Truck Market
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
- Partial List of Acronyms and Abbreviations Used
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Enlace
- OnCommand Connect
- RIO
- TruckTech+
- Volvo Telematics Solutions
