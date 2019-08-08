Mexican Feature Film Influencia is Awarded "Best International Feature" at the Las Vegas IFSC

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, August 3rd, Pablo Aura Langer's feature film "Influencia" was awarded "Best International Film" at the Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting competition, at the Action Film Awards.

The film features: Alejandra Cárdenas, Marco Zapata, Mel Gibson's Apocalypto star Gerardo Taracena and the 2 times winner of the Mexican Academy Award 'Ariel' Veronica Langer.

Influencia tells the story of Leonora, a 16 y/o teenager who lives with her grandmother Olga, in a roof-top room, isolated from the world for 10 years, because she is convinced that she has the gift of bringing a violent death to the people whose faces she looks into. Influencia, Pablo Aura Langer first feature film, is awarded "Best International Feature Film" at the Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Competition

In its year long festival run, the movie has won over a dozen awards internationally in different festivals, such as "Best Feature Film" at the Valle Film Festival, "Best Production Design" at the Milan International Film Festival, "Special Jury Award" at the Saint Petersburg Peterhof International Film Festival, where it got a standing ovation from the crowd at its premiere.

The film was shot entirely on location in Mexico City and tells the story of Leonora, a 16 y/o teenager who lives with her grandmother Olga, in a roof-top room, isolated from the world for 10 years, because she is convinced that she has the gift of bringing a violent death to the people whose faces she looks into.

The magical world she's created to survive living in seclusion is shaken when Olga dies and Leonora meets Brando, an urban prince whom she hides from the neighborhood mafia.

The story, a thriller that unites the lives of some small-time juvenile delinquents in the area, together with the magical world of Leonora, is a visual delight that recalls the best films of the old days of Mexican cinema.

'Influencia' has received outstanding critics from the Mexican press on its premiere at the Oaxaca International Film Festival, where Ricardo Tinajero from Metro, one of Mexico's top movie critics stated "A true gem of filmmaking, something you shouldn't miss."

"It took us four years to develop" Influencia" with Las Visitas Films and the help of our producing partners IMCINE, Burumbio, Tete Films, RAW and Argos Cinema, and to be recognized in the USA for our work shows that the effort was well worth it" said Aura after receiving the award.

After a successful international festival run, the film is ready to premiere commercially in Mexico's theaters in the beginning of 2020 and is currently in talks with several major distributors for its release in the US Market.

For more information check:

https://vimeo.com/307088001

http://influenciathemovie.com

EPK:

https://bit.ly/2M3AlqJ

Media Contact:

Pablo Aura

323.986.8105

219560@email4pr.com

SOURCE Pablo Aura Langer