Mexican Food Market Size to Grow by USD 113.85 bn | Growing Demand for Convenience Foods to Drive Growth | Technavio

Mexican Food Market: Driver

The growing demand for convenience foods is driving the Mexican food market growth. Rapid urbanization has increased disposable incomes across the world. As a result, the demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products, including Mexican food, is increasing. The popularity of Mexican food is increasing in many developed and developing countries, as on-the-go foods are widely preferred by the working population. Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods is encouraging vendors to expand their Mexican food offerings, which is driving the growth of the global Mexican food market.

Mexican Food Market: Vendor Analysis

The Mexican food market report offers information on several market vendors, including Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Chick-fil-A Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as Pineapple chicken tacos and others.

The company offers Mexican food such as Pineapple chicken tacos and others. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - The company offers a wide range of Mexican food such as burritos, salad, and more.

The company offers a wide range of Mexican food such as burritos, salad, and more. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. - The company offers Mexican food such as fiesta packs, salads, and others.

The company offers Mexican food such as fiesta packs, salads, and others. El Meson Sandwiches - The company offers Mexican food such as sandwiches and others.

The company offers Mexican food such as sandwiches and others. Food Concepts International - The company offers authentic Mexican food such as seasonal, vegetarian, gluten sensitive, and others.

Mexican Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the market has been segmented into tortillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and others. The tortilla segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing per capita consumption in developed countries of North America and Europe. As taste preferences vary across regions, global marketers have introduced new products.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing popularity of Mexican cuisine among consumers in North America. These factors will, in turn, drive the growth of the Mexican food market in North America during the forecast period.

Mexican Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 113.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Norway, Finland, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., El Meson Sandwiches, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, MTY Food Group Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

