Mexican laboratory, Checo Pérez and SP Humania join forces around science and sustainability

MEXICO CITY, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican laboratory Biofarma, the manufacturer of the SP Humania supplement line, which was developed in conjunction with Formula 1 driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez, has received the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) distinction as part of a strategy to transform its value chain through sustainable packaging, renewable energy, donations to vulnerable communities, and science-backed products.

According to the company's director general, Claudia Selene Chávez, the laboratory, based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, "has more than 30 years of experience specializing in the manufacturing, commercialization, and development of new medicines, supplements, and herbal remedies."

For that reason, Chávez said the CSR recognition represents much more than a badge for the company, as it involves reviewing internal processes, strengthening existing practices, and taking on new environmental, social, and business commitments.

Among Biofarma's initiatives is the transition toward more biodegradable and sustainable packaging, as well as the search for renewable energy sources to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

The company has also promoted product donations to vulnerable populations, a practice that, according to the director general, is part of its vision of social responsibility and its commitment to addressing health needs in various communities across Mexico.

The distinction comes at a time when Biofarma is also seeking to strengthen its presence in the supplements and wellness market through projects including SP Humania, a brand developed alongside Formula One driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez, one of Mexico's most internationally recognized athletes.

According to the company's business development manager, Juan Pedro Luna, the project began a year ago when the driver and his team approached Biofarma with the idea of building a brand linked not only to his sporting career but also to who he is as a person — something that could transcend Formula 1 with the support of a trusted laboratory with scientific expertise.

For Biofarma Marketing Manager Natalia Gamboa, the boom in wellness, proteins, creatine, and preventive products has created an information-saturated market, making it necessary to offer more than appealing messages, quality, and scientific support.

"Promises alone are no longer enough. You have to be able to say: there is science behind this," she said.

In that regard, she explained that Biofarma has worked on formulas developed by teams specialized, while also ensuring compliance with Mexican health regulations.

SOURCE Laboratorios Biofarma