Mexican Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis 2021: Focus on the Company Car

Vehicle leasing can be a solution to the growing number of challenges companies face concerning their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling.

Businesses seek to focus on their core products/services and outsource support activities. Mobility is a significant department, involving various activities from fleet purchases to remarketing. Unless handled by an expert, each segment in the value chain can develop issues, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities and provides a host of other benefits.

The rising demand for these services and facilities drives the leasing market growth, gives it a structure, and regulates the ecosystem.

This study sheds light on the market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market as well as the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments. It discusses the company car segment in detail, focusing on the development and growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments.

The analysis considers historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolios, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year (2020).

The evolution of any industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the macro-economic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains.

The study covers the evolutionary trends expected to shape the market and provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space in Mexico. It also provides a market overview and outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Research Scope and Definition

4. PESTLE Analysis

5. Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

Total Market and Company Car Analysis

Corporate Leasing Market

Corporate Leasing Market Forecast Analysis

Private Leasing Market Forecast Analysis

Vehicle Funding Share Forecast by Powertrain Type

Vehicle Funding Share Forecast by Sales Channel

Vehicle Funding Share Forecast by Brand Class

6. Market Competition Analysis

Market Competition - Corporate Leasing

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Raising Awareness of the LV Leasing Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Electrification for the LV Leasing Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - Improving Service Portfolio for the LV Leasing Market

