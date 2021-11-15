Mexican Spirits Company, IZO Spirits, Inc. Just Launched an Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with StartEngine

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IZO Spirits, Inc. is making waves in the spirits industry with its handcrafted selections of naturally harvested agaves to create premium mezcals, tequila, and other Mexican spirits. Growing nearly 400% in sales since 2020 IZO is an up-and-coming brand experiencing major growth with its innovative profiles, stand-out branding, and passionate mission. Now, the company is taking its business a step further.

You can grab your seat at the bar, too. IZO Spirits has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign, giving anyone an opportunity to invest in the award-winning premium spirits company.



"We're so excited to be launching this campaign to welcome a group of new investors to IZO Spirits," says IZO co-founder Gaston Martinez. "The growth of our company has been incredible, and it's amazing to be able to honor my home and community of Durango, Mexico through the success of this business. IZO prides itself on producing sustainably and using locally sourced products from throughout Mexico, and it's exciting to see how our values and mission as a brand translate to both our customers and our investment partners."

Don't miss the chance to invest in IZO Spirits, Inc. and join the company now. Get in on IZO Spirits while you can by investing now at StartEngine.com/IZO.

Delicious alone or in cocktails, toast every moment with the smooth, lightly smoked, all-natural flavor of IZO's spirits. Learn more about the IZO Spirits, Inc. brand and shop its historic collection of pure-distilled spirits at IZOSpirits.com.

About IZO Spirits:

Co-Founded by Gaston Martinez - a native of Durango, Mexico - IZO Spirits, Inc. offers a collection of premium, handcrafted Mexican spirits produced in the heart of his rural hometown according to centuries of tradition. Made sustainably from slow-roasted, wild agave hearts harvested on local ranches, every sip of award-winning IZO Mezcal speaks to generations of Mezcaleros bringing people together around shared values of community, celebration, and savoring the reward of a job well done. Every aspect of each of IZO's spirits pays respect to their points of origin, from the locally-sourced Onyx featured atop the bottle to the elegant, minimalist design that allows the flavorful spirits within to shine. The pure, sophisticated taste of IZO beverages tell the story of centuries' old Mexican traditions. Learn more about the IZO Spirits, Inc. collection of handcrafted Mexican spirits at IZOSpirits.com.

