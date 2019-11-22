Mexican Tomato Growers Disappointed In Outcome of USITC Investigation; Remain Committed to Trade Agreement Signed In September

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of the largest Mexican tomato growers issued the following statement regarding the U.S. International Trade Commission's investigation:

The Mexican tomato growers are disappointed with the outcome of the U.S. International Trade Commission's investigation into whether Mexican imports of tomatoes have injured the U.S. industry and have separately challenged the Commerce Department finding of dumping at the U.S. Court of International Trade. "Our calculations based on the very computer programs used by the Commerce Department demonstrate that we are not dumping. We look forward to having the court review Commerce's calculations," said Rosario Beltran, president of the Sinaloa growers association.

In the meantime, the Mexican growers remain committed to the terms of the agreement signed in September. Extensive implementation efforts across Mexico began months ago and will intensify as the industry ramps up for the winter season. "The grower associations in Mexico are working closely with their membership to make sure all the terms of the agreement are understood and there is full compliance," said Guillermo Jimenez, President of Mexico's largest growers association, AMHPAC. "We have done bulletins, workshops and webcasts to reach every grower."

"As we said in September, we are happy with the agreement we signed and look forward to working with the Commerce Department on implementation and enforcement," said Salvador Garcia, president of the association of Baja growers. Antonio Gandara, President of the Sonora growers association, added: "We take the Department of Commerce at its word that the agreement is not designed to impede trade and will be an enduring document. We look forward to continue supplying the best tomatoes in the world to U.S. consumers."

