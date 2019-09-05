Mexichem Unveils Human-Centered Business Transformation, Changing Name To Orbia

Orbia's new name and long-term business strategy position the company to respond to global opportunities to ensure food security, reduce water scarcity, reinvent the future of cities and homes, connect communities around the world to global data infrastructure, and expand access to health and wellness with advanced materials through innovation and customer-centricity, elevating the company's ongoing commitment to improving quality of life for people and communities around the world. Chemicals, mining, and manufacturing will continue to be important parts of Orbia's overall business, but the name change reflects a broader, more inclusive expression of the company's global impact.

Orbia is also creating the ImpactMark - an ever-changing measure of the company's adherence to long-term financial health, environmental sustainability, and social progress. Plotted on a circular grid, the ImpactMark measures progress against six factors related to people, planet, and profit. It will be updated each year to reflect the latest data, demonstrating progress toward the company's ambitious goals over time.

"Orbia is taking a long-term approach to expressing the growth of our company against our impact on people, planet, and profit," said Daniel Martínez-Valle, CEO of Orbia. "Our strategy focuses on organic growth, driven by a strong customer focus, and maximizing ROIC. We believe that as we continue to evolve our company, we will create incredible value for our investors, our customers, and the communities around us while inspiring others to do the same."

Orbia's decades-long history began as a leading producer of commodities, and through investment and strategic growth has become a global leader in polymers, materials, and infrastructure. Today, Orbia is a global company operating in more than 40 countries, selling in more than 110 countries, and employing more than 22,000 people worldwide. The company's multiple headquarters – in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv – reflect the global nature of the customers it serves and challenges it addresses.

This transition, which incorporates a new name, website, visual brand, and dynamic ImpactMark in lieu of a static logo is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's products and services throughout the 2019 calendar year. Among select business groups, certain commercial brands will be updating as well. For more information, please visit www.orbia.com.

About Orbia:

Orbia (BMV: ORBIA) is a community of companies bound together by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia's business groups have a collective focus on insuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials. The business groups include Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Fluor, Polymer Solutions, and Data Communications, which collectively pursue human centric solutions to global challenges. A global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions across multiple sectors of industry and commerce, from agriculture and infrastructure to telecommunications, healthcare and more, Orbia has commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in 41, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv.

