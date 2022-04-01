Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Markets Report 2022-2028 - BNPL Firms are Opting for the Business-to-Business-to-Consumer Approach to Grow Business

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in Mexico are expected to grow by 100.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 2837.6 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Mexico remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.1% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 1416.7 million in 2021 to reach US$ 15051.4 million by 2028.



The Mexican BNPL market has recorded substantial growth over the last four to eight quarters on the back of widespread adoption among both merchants and consumers. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, as consumers from the informal economy are looking at the payment method to get access to credit.



With the high-growth potential offered by the Mexican BNPL sector, the publisher also expects several global firms, including regional Latin American players, to expand in Mexico over the next four to eight quarters.

Global BNPL players are launching their split payment service for consumers in Mexico

In the midst of the growing demand from both consumers and merchants in the country, global BNPL players are seeking to launch their own split payment service in the high-growth potential market of Mexico.

In September 2021 , Australia -based BNPL firm, Zip, announced that the firm had launched its split payment product for consumers in Mexico . The entry of Zip in the Mexico BNPL market comes at a time when there is a growing demand for deferred payment services among both consumers and merchants. Since its launch in the country, Zip has helped merchants to increase their basket sizes and conversion rates.

, -based BNPL firm, Zip, announced that the firm had launched its split payment product for consumers in . The entry of Zip in the Mexico BNPL market comes at a time when there is a growing demand for deferred payment services among both consumers and merchants. Since its launch in the country, Zip has helped merchants to increase their basket sizes and conversion rates. More than 30 merchants have already reported having increased their sales by 40% since their integration with the Zip BNPL payment method. Some of the brands that it has partnered with include All Saints, Maje, and Sandro, among several others. With one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in Latin America , Zip aims to capitalize on it and further boost its share in the global BNPL market over the next four to eight quarters.

BNPL firms are opting for the business-to-business-to-consumer approach to grow business in Mexico



In the midst of the growing competition in the Mexican BNPL space, firms are adopting a distinct approach when compared to other BNPL platforms.

Nelo, the Mexico -based BNPL startup, launched its BNPL product by integrating the payment option in the merchant checkout experience. The company has taken the business-to-business-to-consumer approach for launching and growing its product adoption in the country. Notably, the strategy is allowing the BNPL firm to acquire customers directly from their merchant partners' app and target repeat purchases.

-based BNPL startup, launched its BNPL product by integrating the payment option in the merchant checkout experience. The company has taken the business-to-business-to-consumer approach for launching and growing its product adoption in the country. Notably, the strategy is allowing the BNPL firm to acquire customers directly from their merchant partners' app and target repeat purchases. The BNPL firm has integrated with over a dozen point-of-sale and checkout systems. As of October 2021 , the firm has issued over 400K loans to several thousands of consumers across the country. The firm's strategic partnership with high-volume merchants is expected to further support its growth in the country from the short to medium-term perspective.

BNPL firms are using alternative data to determine the creditworthiness of consumers in Mexico



One of the challenges that are often faced by BNPL providers operating in the country is the assessment of consumer creditworthiness. More than 40% of the consumers have no credit history in the country. To overcome the challenge, BNPL firms are using alternative consumer data in Mexico.

Aplazo, one of the leading BNPL players in Mexico , uses alternative data, such as telecom data and open banking, to assess consumer creditworthiness and level of affordability. Using these alternative data points, the firm is providing the BNPL scheme to consumers across the country.

, uses alternative data, such as telecom data and open banking, to assess consumer creditworthiness and level of affordability. Using these alternative data points, the firm is providing the BNPL scheme to consumers across the country. Since the launch of its services in November 2020 , the firm has forged strategic alliances with more than 1,000 merchants in Mexico . These merchants include K-Swiss, Sundar Store , Adidas, Cardela, and Abnea.

