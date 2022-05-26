Mexico Construction Equipment/Machinery Market Report 2022-2028: Market Dynamics, Technology Development, Competitive Landscape, & Quantitative Summary

May 26, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mexico Construction Equipment market sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during 2022-2028.
The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the construction equipment market.
Strategic Position of Mexico Attracting Investments
Mexico is the second-largest economy in the Latin American region after Brazil. The country is located close to major economies such as the US and Europe. The US is the biggest trade partner of Mexico.
The country has 13 free trade agreements with 50 countries including the US and the European Union which support smooth business activities in the nation.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?
This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:
- Mexico Construction Equipment Market Size & Forecast Volume (Unit sales) 2019-2028
- Earthmoving. Material handling and road construction
- Excavators, Backhoe loaders, Cranes, forklifts
- End Users (construction, mining, manufacturing, and other industries)
- Mexico Construction Machinery Market Size & Forecast Value (USD)2019-2028
- Earthmoving. Material handling and road construction
- Excavators, Backhoe loaders, Cranes, forklifts
- End Users (construction, mining, manufacturing, and other industries)
- Major current & upcoming projects & investments
- Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Mexico's major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.
- Examples of the latest technologies.
- Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.
- Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices
- Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume incremental growth projections
- Complete supply chain analysis
- Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market
- Vendor capability matrix
- Company Profile of vendors and distributors
REPORT INCLUDES MARKET SIZE OF FOLLOWING SEGMENTS
Market Segmentation by Type
- Earthmoving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loaders
- Motor Graders
- Other Earthmoving Equipment
- Road Construction Equipment
- Road Rollers
- Asphalt Pavers
- Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift & Telescopic Handlers
- Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)
Market Segmentation by End Users
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Others
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- The key players in the Mexico construction equipment market are Komatsu Mexico, Caterpillar Mexico, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Equipment, XCMG, SANY, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment & Liebherr.
- Komatsu, XCMG, Caterpillar, & Volvo Construction Equipment are market leaders that accounted for nearly ~72% of the overall construction equipment market share in 2021.
Key Vendors
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- JCB
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)
- SANY
- Hyundai Construction Equipment
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Liebherr
Distributors Profiles
- Tracsa
- TMR
- RM Rental Maquinaria
- Ibergruas
- ADCOMA
- Golden equipment company
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 Introduction
Section 2 the Market Overview
Section 3 Mexico Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
Section 4 Market Dynamics
Section 5 Technology Development
Section 6 Competitive Landscape
Section 7 Quantitative Summary
Section 8 Report Summary
Section 9 Report Scope & Definition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7xt97
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article