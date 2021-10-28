Mexico Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Increased Data Center Development Due to Factors Such as its Strategic Proximity Close to the US

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico market is witnessing increased data center development due to factors such as its strategic proximity close to the US, growing internet connectivity, increased technology penetration, the growing gaming and OTT market, and its plans to deploy 5G.

Over USD 1 billion will be invested in data center development across Mexico during 2021-2026. Investments in submarine cables in the forecast period will also increase connectivity between Mexico and other parts of the world and will drive further investments in the market.



MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The increase in internet users, cloud adoption, digital transformation in business, and the gaming culture has spurred data center investments in Mexico in recent years.

in recent years. Locations such as Queretaro, Mexico City , Guadalajara , and Monterrey are prominent locations in Mexico , witnessing technological advancements and attracting investments.

, , and are prominent locations in , witnessing technological advancements and attracting investments. In 2018, the Government launched its first AI strategy for Mexico , one of the first countries in Latin America to have done so, which defined key actions on the implementation of AI.

, one of the first countries in to have done so, which defined key actions on the implementation of AI. Mexico is a significant market for edge data centers, that are carrier neutral and can be deployed in places that traditional data centers cannot be set up.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Several colocation operators have designed their facilities in Mexico to support a rack size of 45U and higher.

to support a rack size of 45U and higher. In Mexico , facilities are mostly adopting both air and water-based cooling systems.

, facilities are mostly adopting both air and water-based cooling systems. Around 4 facilities in Mexico are certified as Tier IV data centers, according to Uptime Institute.

are certified as Tier IV data centers, according to Uptime Institute. Ascenty (Digital Realty)'s Mexico 1 & Mexico 2 data centers are equipped with CCTV cameras, biometric access, and magnetic cards.

MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CloudHQ

Digital Realty

Equinix

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA

Nabiax

Triara

Serveris Data Center Services

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Queretaro

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

MEXICO DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

