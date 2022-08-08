Mexico Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027: Assessments by Colocation, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Operators

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% during 2022-2027.

The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

The major factors driving the Mexican data center market are cloud adoption, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, digital transformation, 5G network commercial deployment, gaming culture, and smart city initiatives.

Mexico has around 28 operational colocation data centers, including around 11 edge data center facilities operated by the KIO Networks. The majority of colocation data centers are developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as KIO Networks, Equinix (Axtel), and Nabiax data centers are Uptime Institute certified in design and construction facilities.

In Mexico, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare. In addition, the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, is the major demand driver for colocation services.

, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare. In addition, the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, is the major demand driver for colocation services. Mexico Data Protection Law (Ley Federal de Proteccio´n de Datos Personales en Posesio´n de Los Particulares) states implemented to safeguard the citizen's data from damage and unauthorized access, which will lead to the construction of data centers in the country.

Due to its proximity to the US, Mexico has witnessed significant data center investments over the last few years. Querétaro is the primary data center hub, with four existing third-party data center facilities contributing to over 65% of the existing capacity in Mexico.

has witnessed significant data center investments over the last few years. Querétaro is the primary data center hub, with four existing third-party data center facilities contributing to over 65% of the existing capacity in . Mexico aims to generate over 45% of its overall energy mix via renewable sources by 2030. The country is likely to witness the highest deployment of wind and solar power sources, with a combined potential to contribute over 25% to the overall renewable energy mix.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Mexico colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Mexico by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

A detailed study of the existing Mexico data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Mexico data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Mexico

Facilities Covered (Existing): 28

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

Coverage: 5 Cities

Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Mexico

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Mexico data center landscape market is classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with size and forecast.

data center landscape market is classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with size and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Major global colocation providers are entering the Mexico market via acquisitions and mergers of local data center operators. For instance, Equinix acquired a leading data center provider, Axtel's data center business, in 2020.

market via acquisitions and mergers of local data center operators. For instance, Equinix acquired a leading data center provider, Axtel's data center business, in 2020. Several major cloud service providers are also entering the Mexico market. AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Huawei have announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Mexico . AWS is developing its cloud in Querétaro.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CloudHQ

Ascenty

Equinix

HostDime

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Mexico

Historical Market Scenario

25+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Queretaro

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Mexico

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Mexico

Colocation Services Market in Mexico

Retail Vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

