Mexico Data Center Market Investment Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Ascenty, CloudHQ, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, & Scala Data Centers

The Mexico data center market size will witness investments of USD 1.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period.

This report analyses the Mexico data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



Mexico has around 32 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards, and the country has the presence of global data centers operator like Equinix and others.

The Mexico data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT. The major factors driving the Mexico data center market are cloud adoption, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, digital transformation, 5G network commercial deployment, gaming culture, and smart city initiatives.

In Mexico, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, and the government shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand driver for colocation services. Queretaro is the primary location for data center development in Mexico. However, companies are also expanding in regions like Bajio and Guadalajara, chosen by Layer 9 Data Centers and HostDime.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some major investors in Mexico's data center market are Ascenty (Digital Realty), Layer 9 Data Centers, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, and HostDime.

data center market are Ascenty (Digital Realty), Layer 9 Data Centers, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, and HostDime. Mexico witnessed investments from Ascenty, Equinix, ODATA, HostDime, Scala Data Centers, and Layer 9 Data Centers in around eight facilities likely to be operational during the forecast period.

witnessed investments from Ascenty, Equinix, ODATA, HostDime, Scala Data Centers, and Layer 9 Data Centers in around eight facilities likely to be operational during the forecast period. In Mexico , in 2023, Equinix will be involved in expanding the data center MX3x phase I facility. The company also planned to develop the third data center MX3x facility, which will be operational by Q4 2022.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

HPE

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Ascenty

CloudHQ

Equinix

HostDime

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $658 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1150 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7 % Regions Covered Mexico

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Queretaro

Other Cities (Jalisco, Mexico City , Monterrey , and Cancun )

, , and ) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

