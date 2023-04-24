Mexico Data Center Market Investment Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Ascenty, CloudHQ, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, & Scala Data Centers

Apr 24, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mexico data center market size will witness investments of USD 1.15 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period.
This report analyses the Mexico data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Mexico has around 32 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards, and the country has the presence of global data centers operator like Equinix and others.
The Mexico data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT. The major factors driving the Mexico data center market are cloud adoption, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, digital transformation, 5G network commercial deployment, gaming culture, and smart city initiatives.
In Mexico, industries such as cloud, telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, and the government shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand driver for colocation services. Queretaro is the primary location for data center development in Mexico. However, companies are also expanding in regions like Bajio and Guadalajara, chosen by Layer 9 Data Centers and HostDime.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Mexico colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Mexico by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Mexico data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Mexico
- a) Facilities Covered (Existing): 32
- b) Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4
- c) Coverage: 16 Cities
- d) Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- e) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Mexico
- a) Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- b) Retail Colocation Pricing
- c) Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Mexico's market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Some major investors in Mexico's data center market are Ascenty (Digital Realty), Layer 9 Data Centers, Equinix, Scala Data Centers, and HostDime.
- Mexico witnessed investments from Ascenty, Equinix, ODATA, HostDime, Scala Data Centers, and Layer 9 Data Centers in around eight facilities likely to be operational during the forecast period.
- In Mexico, in 2023, Equinix will be involved in expanding the data center MX3x phase I facility. The company also planned to develop the third data center MX3x facility, which will be operational by Q4 2022.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- HPE
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Fluor Corporation
- Gensler
- KMD Architects
- Syska Hennessey Group
- Turner Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Detroit Diesel
- Eaton
- Generac Power Systems
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- CloudHQ
- Equinix
- HostDime
- ODATA
- Scala Data Centers
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
103
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$658 Million
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$1150 Million
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
9.7 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Mexico
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Queretaro
- Other Cities (Jalisco, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Cancun)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnmhnv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article