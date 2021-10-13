Mexico Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 905 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Mexico data center market report.

Mexico data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.33% during the period 2020−2026. Mexico data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 17 existing and 3 upcoming facilities spread across 6 cities across Querétaro and Other Cities (including Jalisco, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Cancún).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The Mexican market is witnessing increased data center development due to its strategic proximity to the US, growing internet connectivity, the data protection law, increasing technology penetration, growing gaming and OTT markets, coupled with its plans to deploy 5G infrastructure.

2. Querétaro is the leading data center market in Mexico accounting for over 65% of the existing power capacity, with further investment lined up from data center operators such as Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA, and CloudHQ.

3. Mexico has a presence of local and global data center operators, such as KIO Networks, Nabiax, Serveris Data Center Services, and BBVA. Entry of cloud service providers Microsoft and Oracle will lead to increased adoption of cloud by enterprises.

4. Mexico is among the largest gaming markets in Latin America, which will lead to an increase in data centers to store and process significant amounts of data at low latency.

5. The deployment of edge colocation in US border cities with proximity to Mexico, such as McAllen, Laredo, El Paso, and San Diego is likely to decrease latency issues in Mexico and enable data center operators to reduce their dependency on data centers in cities such as Miami and Dallas.

6. Mexico is working towards generating over 45% of the overall energy mix via renewable energy sources by 2030. The country is likely to witness the highest deployment of wind and solar power sources, which together have the potential to contribute to over 25% to the overall renewable energy mix.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Mexico

Facilities Covered (Existing): 17



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3



Coverage: 6 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Mexico

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 13 IT infrastructure providers, 7 construction service providers, 19 support infrastructure providers, and 10 data center investors

Mexico Data Center Market – Segmentation

The installation of advanced technologies such as cloud, IoT, Big Data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises expects to lead high adoption of high-performance computing infrastructure during the forecast period. The rise in digital transformation strategies and the deployment of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase the cloud server adoption in Mexico .

. Data centers in Mexico are built with a dual-power supply path and will increase the installation of medium and high-voltage switchgears. Most data centers in Mexico have installed switchgears with N+N redundancy.

are built with a dual-power supply path and will increase the installation of medium and high-voltage switchgears. Most data centers in have installed switchgears with N+N redundancy. Several colocation operators have designed their facilities in Mexico to support a rack size of 45U and above. The development of two data centers by Ascenty (Digital Realty) in Mexico is to add around 3,000 rack cabinets.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

·Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Mexico Data Center Market – Dynamics

To check Mexico's AI readiness, in 2018, the Government of Mexico commissioned a study through UK's Prosperity Fund, along with AI-based companies - C-Minds and Oxford Insights - to draw insights across certain key sectors. In 2018, the Government launched its first AI strategy for Mexico, one of the first countries in Latin America to have done so, which defined key actions on the implementation of AI. The IA2030 Coalition was formed by the Government in partnership with industry and academic institutions to develop and advance AI policies across the country and to create synergy among sectors. The Government of Mexico has planned to implement AI among several sectors such as government & public services, research & development, data & digital infrastructure, capacity & skills & education, and agriculture & transportation. Ensitech, Deravo, Konfront Technologies, Citadelta, and INTERSOG, are the major companies working in the AI segment in Mexico. Crabi, an online usage-based automotive insurance provider in Mexico, uses AI to determine the premium to be paid, based on their driving patterns. Apli, another AI based company, provides AI-based recruitment solutions.

Mexico uses AI for the detection of natural calamities such as earthquakes and storms.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Edge Data Center Deployment

Growing Smart City Development

Increasing Demand for Modular Data Centers

Big Data and IoT Fuel Data Center Market

Mexico Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Queretaro



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CloudHQ

Digital Realty

Equinix

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA

Nabiax

Triara

Serveris Data Center Services

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

