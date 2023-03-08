MEXICO DATA CENTER MARKET TO REACH INVESTMENT OF $1.15 BILLION IN 2028; HUGE DEMAND FOR CLOUD COMPUTING BOOSTING THE ADOPTION OF GREENFIELD FACILITIES IN MEXICO - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Mexico data center market will grow at a CAGR of 9.75% from 2022-2028.

Mexico Data Center Market

The Mexican government aims to invest around $1.5 billion to boost internet connectivity and expand it to rural areas, generating more data. The investment will also attract data center investments in the country. The rising demand for cloud computing services and data storage will likely boost the country's construction of new greenfield facilities. The country currently has an availability of white floor area with an average of over 27,000 square feet.

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 1.15 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 230 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 50 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 9.75 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Dynamics Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Investments

Big Data & IoT are accelerating Data Center Investments in Mexico.

A Rise in Digital Economy in Mexico

Big Data & IoT are Accelerating Data Center Investments in Mexico

As internet penetration is increasing and expected to grow further among organizations and households, it is likely to enhance the demand for Big Data & IoT in Mexico. INTERSOG, Systems-X, ADES Technologies, IDW Innovation Studio, RedGPS, and ModusLink are the major IoT companies operating in Mexico.

In 2022, the Mexican government announced that it plans to invest more than $1 billion to improve internet connectivity in isolated rural areas. In 2022, Mexican data centers reached around $200 million in revenue from the IoT segment, which is expected to double in the future.

This report analyses the Mexico data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3745

MAJOR VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

HPE

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

KMD Architects

Syska Hennessey Group

Turner Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Ascenty

CloudHQ

Equinix

HostDime

ODATA

Scala Data Centers

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Mexico colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Mexico by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Mexico data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Mexico

Facilities Covered (Existing): 32



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4



Coverage: 16 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Mexico

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Mexico's market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Mexico

Historical Market Scenario

30+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Querétaro

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Mexico

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Mexico Market

Investment Opportunities in the Mexico

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Mexico Data Center Colocation Market

Mexico Colocation Services Market

Retail vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

