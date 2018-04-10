Mexico is The Best Place to Buy Property Overseas in 2018

Following at second and third place rankings are Costa Rica and Canada with similar attributes, paving the way for the European countries of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Italy. Their quality of life, artistic heritage and aspects of beauty are the reasons behind their American investments.

Here is the complete ranking of the 2018 survey:

1 Mexico 6 Spain 2 Costa Rica 7 France 3 Canada 8 Italy 4 Philippines 9 Panama 5 United Kingdom 10 Bahamas

Research has shown that different criteria come into play when Americans decide to make a Real Estate investment in one of these major markets, and can be closely linked to their standard of living as well as their financial means and investment plans.

The outcome of the survey highlights how fundamental it is to undergo an investment process alongside a network of specialized advisors who have a presence in these countries and are able to design and manage investments on the major markets of the world, with a solid knowledge of the specific dynamics of local markets.

WIRE Consulting has worked in assisting clients identify the best investment opportunities through their international team and manage the entire investment process from the analysis of individual needs to the realization of tailor-made projects.

In making smart investment decisions, the CEO of WIRE Consulting, Angelo Cinel says: "Economic, fiscal, political, and cultural factors weigh just as much as price points. The client therefore needs to identify a unique partner who is competent and who can meet any specific request. This is why we have brought WIRE Consulting to the American market as a way to directly support this clientele in their investment choices in the Real Estate sector at an international level."

