Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Breakdown by Key Practice Areas - Commercial Litigation, Corporate Transactions & Securities, International, Labor & Employment, Environmental and Many More

02 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET
The 2024 Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of the major Mexican and non-Mexican (mainly United States) law firms practicing in Mexico by principal practice areas.
Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations, and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s), and Rate Year.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Mexican Firms
Basham, Ringe y Correa SC
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Bryan Gonzalez Vargas & Gonzalez Baz
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- International
- Labor & Employment
Bustamante Escandon y Pareyon, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Administrative
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Environmental
- Finance
Cervantes Sainz
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Communications
- Contracts
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Energy
- Labor & Employment
- Private Equity
- Real Estate
Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Administrative
- Capital Markets
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Environmental
- Equities
- Insurance
- Tax
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Technology including Emerging Technology
Galicia Abogados, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Infrastructure
Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Capital Markets
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
Ishino Esquer y Armada, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Labor & Employment
Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Administrative
- Communications
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- White Collar Criminal Defense
Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Contracts
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Tax
- Telecommunications
Sainz Abogados, S.C
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Labor & Employment
- Patent
- Private Equity
- Real Estate
Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Tax
Santamarina y Steta, S.C
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Antitrust
- Aviation/Aerospace
- Commercial Litigation
- Constitutional Law
- Corporate Governance
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Sesma, Sesma & McNeese, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Communications
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Labor & Employment
Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Environmental
- Intellectual Property
- International
- International Trade
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
Section 2: US Firms
DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Real Estate
Baker McKenzie
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate Governance
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Environmental
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Public Sector Tax Counsel
- Real Estate
- Tax
White & Case LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Capital Markets
- Energy
- Finance
- Infrastructure
- Mergers & Acquisitions
Jones Day
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Antitrust
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Data Privacy & Data Security
- Energy
- Finance
- Government Affairs/Government Relations
- Government Contracts
- Labor & Employment
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
Hogan Lovells LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Compliance & Correction
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Finance
- Regulatory
Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Paul Hastings LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Holland & Knight LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Foley & Lardner LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Estate Planning & Administration
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Tax
- Transactional
Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Overall
- Practice Areas
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
- Energy
- Real Estate
- Tax
