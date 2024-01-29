Mexico Remittance Market Witnesses Growth - In-Depth Analysis of Business and Consumer Trends to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jan, 2024, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recent research into the Mexican international remittance market has yielded insights into significant growth trends, as well as shifts in both inbound and outbound transfers. The comprehensive study encompasses transactional data, including values and volumes, and provides a detailed analysis of consumer demographics related to these financial flows.

The Mexican international inbound remittance market attained an impressive 7.7% expansion in 2022, registering a transaction value of US$ 61.09 billion in 2023. Projections based on current models estimate a continued increase, with a forecast of a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. The market size is expected to burgeon from its current US$ 56.71 billion to a prodigious US$ 83.20 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Concurrently, the outbound remittance sector has also witnessed growth, with a 4.2% rise during 2022, culminating in a transaction value of US$ 1.13 billion in 2023. Additionally, market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, expanding from US$ 1.08 billion to approximately US$ 1.33 billion by 2028. This reflects an increase in international outbound financial transactions from Mexico's economy.

Analyzed within this report are segments critical for understanding the dynamics of the market, including:

  • Market Opportunity Trend Analysis for international inbound and outbound remittance transactions, by value and volume, with a close look at the average value per transaction.
  • Market Share of Key Players operating within the Mexican landscape.
  • Channels of opportunity, divided into Digital, Mobile, and Non-Digital pathways for both inbound and outbound transactions.
  • Consumer Profile Analysis detailing demographic factors such as age, income, occupation, and the purposes behind remittances.
  • Flow Analysis from country to state/region and vice versa, shining a light on regional transfer preferences and volumes.

The consumer demographics segment provides a nuanced view into who is sending and receiving money, emphasizing the importance of understanding the market on a human level.

Businesses and investors seeking actionable insights will find the projection data particularly beneficial for strategic planning. The report not only lays out current market conditions but also provides forward-looking statements predicting future growth areas. Whether it's for identifying new areas of expansion or for mitigating potential risks, this latest research publication proves to be a vital resource for those with stakes in the Mexican remittance marketplace.

Moreover, the impact of digital transformation on remittance channels cannot be overstated, as detailed within the analysis. With digital remittance gateways providing faster, more cost-effective solutions, their adoption rate and influence on the overall market landscape serve as focal points of the study.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkoi2r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Egypt International Remittance Market Exhibits Growth with Updated Analysis on Inbound and Outbound Transfers

Egypt International Remittance Market Exhibits Growth with Updated Analysis on Inbound and Outbound Transfers

The "Egypt International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound...
Malaysia International Remittance Market Sees Steady Growth with Digital Transfers on the Rise

Malaysia International Remittance Market Sees Steady Growth with Digital Transfers on the Rise

The "Malaysia International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.