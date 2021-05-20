Mexico Shower Glass Door Market Revenue Worth $483.1 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy beaches, medieval architecture, rich, Spanish-inspired culture, and spicy food attract thousands of holidaymakers to Mexico every year. As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), tourism is an important part of the country's economy, contributing 8.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP). This is to be a key factor in the growth of the Mexican shower glass door market to $483.1 million by 2030 from $255.7 million in 2020, at a 6.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

This is because the growing tourism industry is driving the construction of hotels and resorts, where shower glass doors have become quite important in recent years. With tourists, both local and those from overseas, looking for a touch of luxury in their accommodation, hotels and resorts are rapidly integrating shower glass doors in bathrooms. Thus, it is the expanding commercial construction industry that is boosting the Mexican shower glass door market revenue.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade and production of shower glass doors in Mexico have been severely hampered. In addition, lockdowns and social distancing measures have forced people to stay indoors, which has further dented the buying and selling of such products. The negative effect of the pandemic on the Mexican shower glass door market is also on account of the financial burden that has forced citizens to only spend on essential items.

The frameless bifurcation will witness the higher CAGR in the Mexican shower glass door market in the coming years, based on product type. Frameless doors make the bathroom more aesthetically appealing, and they are easier and cheaper to maintain than framed variants.

In the past, the Mexican shower glass door market was dominated by the indirect sales bifurcation, under segmentation by sales channel. Compared to direct channels, indirect sales channels are easier to access for customers. Moreover, there are few companies that offer these products directly, which impels customers to look at indirect channels.

The commercial bifurcation, on the basis of end user, is expected to keep holding the larger share in the Mexican shower glass door market throughout this decade. Owing to the increasing footfall of tourists in Mexico, a large number of hotels and resorts are being constructed, which is propelling the demand for shower glass doors in the commercial sector.

The largest players in the Mexican shower glass door market are Megaluminio Servicios Sociedad Anónima de C.V., American Standard Brands, Vitralum Glass Solutions Inc., VIGO Industries LLC, Soliglass S.A. de C.V., Luxury Glass Door, Kinetic S.A. de C.V., Foshan Korra Bath Ware Co. Ltd., Luma ´k S.A. de C.V., and Contractors Wardrobe Inc.

