Mexico Tractors Market Analysis & Forecasts 2023-2028 - Two-Wheel-Drive Tractors Dominate with Flexibility and Ease of Use

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Aug, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Tractors Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size is poised to ascend from 11,367 units in 2022 to an anticipated 13,906 thousand units by the year 2028, illustrating a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%

At the helm of this growth journey stands the Mexican government, orchestrating strategic schemes and initiatives designed to bolster credit accessibility and streamline agricultural operations. These concerted efforts are projected to yield a cascading effect, nurturing the growth of the industry's entire value chain.

In 2022, the Mexico tractors industry experienced a commendable upswing of 4.9%, attributed to a harmonious alignment of favorable climatic conditions and governmental backing that uplifted crop production and spurred tractor sales. Within the diverse tapestry of the Mexico tractors market, the central region emerges as a dominant force, holding sway over 50% of the market share in 2022. 

Large commercial farms and smaller, family-run agricultural operations impact the need for tractors in this region. The Central region is the leading region with a high penetration of compact tractors. The plateau terrain of the region has driven the adoption of small HP tractors. Following the mechanization trend and the need to close the yield gap, farmers in the Central region are purchasing small chassis tractors with a power capacity of less than 50 HP.

The Mexico tractors market is highly concentrated, with the top players controlling most of the industry. Domestic and global brands, on the other hand, are equally represented in the industry.

John Deere, Pauny, CNH Industrial, AGCO, TAFE, and Kubota dominated the Mexico tractors market with a collective market share of over 96.1% in 2022. These brands have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. CNH Industrial, with its tractor brands Case IH, New Holland, and Steyr, has introduced the concept of autonomous technology in agricultural tractors in the Mexico market.

These businesses have already implemented technologies like telematics and auto-steering in their agriculture tractors. Further, the competition in the industry is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

INSIGHTS BY HORSEPOWER

In 2022, the 50 HP-100 HP segment recorded a larger Mexico tractors market share. The major factor for the steady growth of the medium-power range of tractors is the increased business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers. Tractors less than 50 HP often contain features designed to meet the small farms' demands and specific applications.

These features may include hydraulic systems for raising and lowering attachments, power take-off (PTO) for operating various implements, and changing track widths for increased traction. Despite being small, these tractors are versatile since they accommodate many implements and attachments. They are flexible for many activities throughout the farming cycle since they may be used with tools like mowers, loaders, tillers, backhoes, and seeders.

INSIGHTS BY DRIVE TYPE

The ease of driving and flexibility with light loads and in plain fields are major factors that boost the demand for two-wheel-drive tractors in the Mexico tractors market. Moreover, there are a lot of small and medium-sized farms in Mexico, and for their area of land and farming methods, many farmers feel that 2WD tractors are adequate.

Further, Four-wheel drive tractors' ability to power all four wheels improves the traction and pulling power. These tractors are more adaptable and can do various agricultural tasks, such as tiling, plowing, and navigating difficult terrain. Larger farms or applications that require heavy-duty equipment employ 4WD tractors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Development of Smart and Self-Driving Tractors
  • Mechanization and Modernization in Agriculture Market
  • Expanding the Market for Electric Tractors

Market Growth Enablers

  • Financial Assistance for Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies
  • Increased Agricultural Output and Export
  • Declining Agricultural Workers Due to Urbanization

Market Restraints

  • Increasing Demand for Used & Rental Tractors in Mexico
  • Farmland Consolidation Through Cooperatives and Contract Farming
  • Agriculture Negatively Impacted by Climate Change

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material & Component Suppliers
  • Manufacturers
  • Dealers/Distributors
  • Retailers
  • End-Users
  • Advances of Precision Agriculture
  • Technological Advances

Key Company Profiles

  • John Deere
  • AGCO
  • CNH Industrial
  • Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Pauny
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Deutz-Fahr
  • Yanmar
  • CLAAS Group
  • Foton
  • Arbos Group

Scope of the Report

Segmentation by Horsepower

  • Less than 50 HP
  • 50-100 HP
  • 101-150 HP
  • 151-250 HP
  • Above 250 HP

Segmentation by Wheel Drive

  • 2-Wheel-Drive
  • 4-Wheel-Drive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6giktb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Global Data Center Generator Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $6.46 Billion by 2028

Global Plastics Injection Molding Market Set to Grow at CAGR of 4.18%, Reaching 6.95 Million Tons by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.