Mexico Tractors Market Analysis & Forecasts 2023-2028 - Two-Wheel-Drive Tractors Dominate with Flexibility and Ease of Use

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico Tractors Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size is poised to ascend from 11,367 units in 2022 to an anticipated 13,906 thousand units by the year 2028, illustrating a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%

At the helm of this growth journey stands the Mexican government, orchestrating strategic schemes and initiatives designed to bolster credit accessibility and streamline agricultural operations. These concerted efforts are projected to yield a cascading effect, nurturing the growth of the industry's entire value chain.

In 2022, the Mexico tractors industry experienced a commendable upswing of 4.9%, attributed to a harmonious alignment of favorable climatic conditions and governmental backing that uplifted crop production and spurred tractor sales. Within the diverse tapestry of the Mexico tractors market, the central region emerges as a dominant force, holding sway over 50% of the market share in 2022.

Large commercial farms and smaller, family-run agricultural operations impact the need for tractors in this region. The Central region is the leading region with a high penetration of compact tractors. The plateau terrain of the region has driven the adoption of small HP tractors. Following the mechanization trend and the need to close the yield gap, farmers in the Central region are purchasing small chassis tractors with a power capacity of less than 50 HP.

The Mexico tractors market is highly concentrated, with the top players controlling most of the industry. Domestic and global brands, on the other hand, are equally represented in the industry.

John Deere, Pauny, CNH Industrial, AGCO, TAFE, and Kubota dominated the Mexico tractors market with a collective market share of over 96.1% in 2022. These brands have adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. CNH Industrial, with its tractor brands Case IH, New Holland, and Steyr, has introduced the concept of autonomous technology in agricultural tractors in the Mexico market.

These businesses have already implemented technologies like telematics and auto-steering in their agriculture tractors. Further, the competition in the industry is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

INSIGHTS BY HORSEPOWER



In 2022, the 50 HP-100 HP segment recorded a larger Mexico tractors market share. The major factor for the steady growth of the medium-power range of tractors is the increased business turnover among hobby and livestock farmers. Tractors less than 50 HP often contain features designed to meet the small farms' demands and specific applications.

These features may include hydraulic systems for raising and lowering attachments, power take-off (PTO) for operating various implements, and changing track widths for increased traction. Despite being small, these tractors are versatile since they accommodate many implements and attachments. They are flexible for many activities throughout the farming cycle since they may be used with tools like mowers, loaders, tillers, backhoes, and seeders.

INSIGHTS BY DRIVE TYPE



The ease of driving and flexibility with light loads and in plain fields are major factors that boost the demand for two-wheel-drive tractors in the Mexico tractors market. Moreover, there are a lot of small and medium-sized farms in Mexico, and for their area of land and farming methods, many farmers feel that 2WD tractors are adequate.

Further, Four-wheel drive tractors' ability to power all four wheels improves the traction and pulling power. These tractors are more adaptable and can do various agricultural tasks, such as tiling, plowing, and navigating difficult terrain. Larger farms or applications that require heavy-duty equipment employ 4WD tractors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Development of Smart and Self-Driving Tractors

Mechanization and Modernization in Agriculture Market

Expanding the Market for Electric Tractors

Market Growth Enablers

Financial Assistance for Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

Increased Agricultural Output and Export

Declining Agricultural Workers Due to Urbanization

Market Restraints

Increasing Demand for Used & Rental Tractors in Mexico

Farmland Consolidation Through Cooperatives and Contract Farming

Agriculture Negatively Impacted by Climate Change

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material & Component Suppliers

Manufacturers

Dealers/Distributors

Retailers

End-Users

Advances of Precision Agriculture

Technological Advances

Key Company Profiles

John Deere

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Pauny

Mahindra & Mahindra

Deutz-Fahr

Yanmar

CLAAS Group

Foton

Arbos Group

Scope of the Report

Segmentation by Horsepower

Less than 50 HP

50-100 HP

101-150 HP

151-250 HP

Above 250 HP

Segmentation by Wheel Drive

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6giktb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets