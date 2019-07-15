Mexico's Swine Profitability Issue, Tackled by EW Nutrition With Market-proven Antibiotic Reduction Program During AMVEC

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 23-26 July, in Guadalajara, EW Nutrition's Mexico team will be taking part in the country's top event for swine specialists. Every year, AMVEC brings together more than 1,000 of the region's best and most knowledgeable zootechnicians, veterinarians, researchers and industry workers.

The swine industry has been challenged by health and profitability issues around the globe. Moreover, swine production is also falling short of the UN's goal of reducing subtherapeutic antibiotic use as a growth hormone replacement.

What EW Nutrition brings to the table in this context is a holistic program to transition to antibiotic free production, combining comprehensive advisory services with an innovative feeding concept using Activo® and Activo® Liquid.

Francisco Zorilla, Commercial Director, EW Nutrition Mexico: "Being here is a great opportunity to meet with our partners in the industry – and open new doors, too. We're happy to be able to talk about our Antibiotic Reduction Program, which we are really proud of, with a range of services and products that are backed by science and proven by market results."

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition GmbH, an affiliate of EW Group, is a dynamic, globally active company, with a strong science-based product portfolio in the field of innovative feed & food additives. Our portfolio includes holistic solutions for antibiotic reduction, young animal nutrition, gut health management, toxin risk management solutions and more.

