Meyer® - Licensed Snow Plows and Spreaders of Ram and Jeep® Trucks and SUVs

CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning this fall, Ram and Jeep® owners and enthusiasts can easily equip their vehicle with a Ram or Jeep licensed Meyer snow plow and spreader. All plows and spreaders will be engineered and manufactured in the USA and available at your local participating Ram and Jeep dealerships.

Marcus Scherer, Meyer CEO, says, "We are proud of the fact that Meyer is the first company in the industry to be awarded a license by two of the top vehicle manufacturers in the world. Ram and Jeep plows and spreaders are available for homeowners, independent contractors and fleet purchasers."

The Ram and Jeep licensed products announcement was first made at the 2020 NTEA Work Truck Show. At the event, a 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman was equipped with a Ram Drive Pro.

Meyer Products LLC was acquired by the Aebi Schmidt Group in 2015. The Aebi Schmidt Group is a global leader of smart systems and services for the treatment of mission critical infrastructural and agricultural areas. The Meyer product line contributes to Aebi Schmidt's strategy with an extensive range of snow and ice control equipment for homeowners, contractors and municipalities. Meyer's product innovations and industry knowledge have been improving transportation safety and convenience since the day it invented the auto snow plow in 1926.

