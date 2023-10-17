Meyer Capital Group Marks 60th Anniversary Milestone

$1.6 billion RIA founded in 1963 is one of the original fee-only fiduciary wealth management firms

MARLTON, N.J. and NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Capital Group, a fee-only fiduciary wealth management firm and subsidiary of Chicago-based Hightower Advisors, celebrates its 60th anniversary on October 23.

Meyer Capital Group, headquartered in Marlton, NJ with an office in Naples, FL, serves more than 800 clients, including business owners, non-profits, and high-net-worth individuals. Its legacy is being one of the oldest fee-only registered investment advisors (RIA) in the Philadelphia/tristate area (prior to becoming a Hightower Advisors subsidiary in June of 2023). The firm's motto is Commoda Tua Ante Nostra (Your Interest Before Ours).

"When my grandfather founded Meyer Capital Group sixty years ago as one of the first fee-only, pure fiduciary RIA firms, he went against the grain and revolutionized the industry from being product-driven to one that benefited individual investors," said Thomas C. Meyer, CEO, Meyer Capital Group. "As we commemorate this anniversary, we recognize his foresight. He helped lead the industry in a new direction, setting the standard for many firms today. We celebrate the legacy he created, and we're excited that the next phase of our firm will be with Hightower."

"We congratulate Meyer Capital Group on reaching this commendable 60-year milestone," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "When we first met the team at Meyer Capital Group, it was clear that the importance of building strong client relationships and promoting generational well-th was not merely a mantra but a way of life. I am thrilled to have them in the Hightower community as their client-centric approach aligns seamlessly with our ethos of creating holistic wealth at the forefront of our mission. We look forward to empowering Meyer Capital Group as they continue their growth journey."

In recognition of his impact within the wealth management industry, CEO Thomas C. Meyer was recently named to Barron's 2023 list of the Top 100 Independent Advisors.

Meyer Capital Group plans to celebrate this milestone with clients, family, and friends at an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 23, featuring a fireside chat with Stephanie Link, Hightower Chief Investment Strategist and Portfolio Manager and Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab & Co.

Meyer Capital Group

Meyer Capital Group is a fee-only financial planning and investment firm with $1.6 billion in assets under management. With offices in Marlton, New Jersey and Naples, Florida, Meyer serves business owners, non-profits, and high-net-worth individuals throughout the country. To learn more about the firm, visit their website.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

