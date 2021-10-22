Meyer Lucas Adds Four Agents to Team in Fourth Quarter

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Lucas Team ("MLT") at Compass announced today the addition of four real estate agents to their current team of twenty. Tabitha Yager, Jane Culliford, Brittney Thomas and Kristen Garceau have joined the Jupiter, Florida based team, led by sports and entertainment real estate expert, Holly Meyer Lucas.

Holly Meyer Lucas, principal and founding agent of the Meyer Lucas Team at Compass in Jupiter, Florida.

"We are thrilled to have Tabbi, Jane, Brittney, and Kristen joining us. Each of these women brings a unique range of skills and attributes to our team, from customer service and marketing, to entrepreneurship," said Meyer Lucas. "This incoming group of agents is dynamic and extremely talented. Our clients and current team of agents will benefit from the professional and personal background each brings to the table, and I am confident each will add tremendous value to our team."

The new agents will join MLT's roster of experienced real estate professionals and will be trained under the team's proprietary Meyer Lucas Method™ - a set of processes and systems developed by Meyer Lucas for representing home buyers and sellers, and marketing luxury homes for sale in a variety of market conditions.

"This group of dynamic women were each hand selected from pools of talented applicants and they have already hit the ground running learning our systems and utilizing the tools we have to make each agent successful." said Hallie Rosenthal, Chief of Staff for the Meyer Lucas Team. "I have no doubt each of these agents will be immensely successful within our ecosystem and I am looking forward to watching them succeed alongside our existing team of talented agents."

Tabitha ("Tabbi") Yager is a veteran real estate agent with over five years of experience selling homes in Illinois. Tabbi relocated to West Palm Beach with her family in 2020 and hired the Meyer Lucas Team to represent her on her home purchase. "The Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team is my Dream Team, both when I was their client and now as an agent on the team," said Yager. "The team prides itself on being market experts, ensuring our clients can make the most informed decisions possible. The team culture is set up so that our clients are being represented by not one, but 20+ agents who are dedicated to their best interests. With Holly's expertise and connections overseeing each of our clients' experiences, there is no other organization that can offer what we bring to the table. After spending the last 5 years building my real estate experience in Illinois, I am excited to take my career to the next level with the Meyer Lucas Team."

Kristen Gargeau was born and raised in Wellington, Florida and has been following the Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team for years. She joins the team after working in the insurance industry, and also has personal background in sports and entertainment, having been a Division I college athlete. "I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to be a part of The Meyer Lucas Team," said Garceau. "I am ready to use my customer service experience and other professional skill sets to help others find their dream home in the area that I've always called home - South Florida. The feeling that you have when you step into the Meyer Lucas office is unlike anything I've ever been a part of. It's pure magic. Holly and the team have already taught me so much and I couldn't ask for a better group to be at my side in my real estate career."

Brittney Thomas is originally from New York and has called South Florida home since she was in high school. After becoming a mom recently, Thomas sought a career that offered more, both professionally and personally, than her previous customer service roles. Real estate was a natural fit for her career path. "I am so excited to be joining the Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team in beautiful Jupiter, Florida. Trying to choose the right brokerage was not an easy task until I met Holly and her team," said Thomas. "I am thrilled and honored to be part of this group with the most amazing team culture."

Jane Culliford joins the Meyer Lucas Team at Compass after relocating to South Florida from Westchester, New York. Culliford was a licensed real estate agent with the Compass office in Westchester, and like Yager, had hired the Meyer Lucas Team to represent her in her home purchase when she relocated to Jupiter. As an entrepreneur herself, a mother, and a Division I collegiate swimmer, Culliford embodies the Meyer Lucas team culture. "I am thrilled to be joining The Meyer Lucas Team. After purchasing my Jupiter home with Holly and the team, it was clear to me that her team's professionalism is in a league of their own," said Culliford. "There are many differences between real estate in Florida and in New York, but one thing that is the exact same is how critical it is to have the very best representation in this fast-paced market. I have first-hand experience with The Meyer Lucas Method™ as a client personally, and couldn't be prouder to be joining this dynamic team."

To contact the Meyer Lucas Team at Compass about buying a home, selling a home, investing in real estate, or a career in real estate in the Jupiter, Palm Beaches or Martin County areas, please email [email protected] or visit meyerlucas.com.

ABOUT THE MEYER LUCAS REAL ESTATE TEAM AT COMPASSS

The Meyer Lucas Team at Compass is a top producing real estate team led by award winning real estate leader, Holly Meyer Lucas. Consistently ranked among the leading real estate teams in the state of Florida and nation, Holly and her team take pride in providing premium luxury real estate services to local communities across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. While Holly is known locally and recognized nationally for her work finding homes for Jupiter's professional athletes and their families, the Meyer Lucas Team treats every buyer and seller like a VIP. Whether you are buying a home, selling a home, or investing in real estate, contact our team today to get the ball rolling on your next move.

