Meyer Lucas Recognized on University of Tennessee's 2023 Business Awards List

JUPITER, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass (MLRE), a leading real estate team based in Jupiter, Florida, is proud to announce their recent honor as the #8 fastest growing business on the University of Tennessee's prestigious 2023 Rocky Top Business Awards list. The awards, held by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) Alumni Association, celebrate the accomplishments of alumni-owned businesses and recognize their significant growth and impact. MLRE founder, Holly Meyer Lucas, graduated from UTK in 2010.

Founder Holly Meyer Lucas graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2010.

The Rocky Top Business Awards highlight the outstanding achievements of UTK's vast network of business leaders and entrepreneurs, fostering a sense of community and knowledge sharing among like-minded individuals. MLRE's recognition among the top 40 fastest-growing alumni-run and founded businesses is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and its impact in the real estate industry.

Holly Meyer Lucas expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Having my business recognized by my alma mater is an honor. There are some incredible businesses on this list, and it is mind-blowing to see my name among them. My time at the University of Tennessee shaped me in many ways as a leader, and I am grateful to be part of the Vol alumni community, even being here in Florida."

Meyer Lucas has consistently been recognized as one of the nation's top real estate teams, with nationally recognized sports and entertainment expert Holly Meyer Lucas at the helm. Their commitment to client satisfaction, creative marketing strategies, and innovative ways of providing the highest level of service to buyers and sellers can be attributed to the company's success.

The University of Tennessee's Rocky Top Business Awards serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements of UTK alumni who have made significant contributions to their industries. The awards ceremony, held in partnership with PYA, brings together a diverse group of business leaders to share experiences, insights, and best practices.

As MLRE continues to thrive and expand its reach in the real estate market, this recognition further solidifies its position as a leader in the industry. The company remains dedicated to providing unparalleled service, fostering strong client relationships, and contributing to the communities it serves.

For more information about Meyer Lucas Real Estate, please visit meyerlucas.com

About Meyer Lucas Real Estate:

The Meyer Lucas Team at Compass is a female owned and operated, top producing real estate team led by award winning real estate leader, Holly Meyer Lucas and based in Jupiter, Florida. Having sold over 1,000 properties and ranking consistently among the leading real estate teams in the state of Florida and nation, Holly and her team provide premium home sales and marketing services, and home buyer representation across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. They are founding members of the prestigious Compass Sports & Entertainment division, where Holly sits on the executive committee. While Holly is known locally and recognized nationally for her work finding homes for Jupiter's professional athletes and their families, the Meyer Lucas Team treats every buyer and seller like a VIP. Whether you are buying a home, selling a home, or investing in real estate, contact our team today to get the ball rolling on your next move.

Media Contact:

Hallie Rosenthal

Chief of Staff

Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass

[email protected] 561-406-5228

SOURCE Meyer Lucas Real Estate