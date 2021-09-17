Meyer Natural Foods Announces Partnership with Feeding America to Help Fight Hunger

LOVELAND, Colo., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hunger Action Day, Meyer Natural Foods is proud to announce their partnership with Feeding America® to help address the increase in demand for food assistance. Through this partnership, Feeding America member food banks around the country will be able to provide more meals* to families in need and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs.

"Meyer Natural Foods is committed to nourishing our communities by providing families with access to essentials including fresh, nutritious food," said Bob Meyer, owner of Meyer Natural Foods. "We are proud to team up with Feeding America to help provide meals for people facing hunger in this country. With this partnership we will be able to help provide 1.5 million meals to people in need."

Food banks are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public's support during the month of September, Hunger Action Month®. People across the country can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to end hunger. Meyer Natural Foods invites their customers and partners to join them in working to relieve hunger in their local communities. Anyone can make a donation to Feeding America®® to help provide meals to communities facing hunger across the U.S.

"For millions of people in America, a daily meal isn't a choice between different dishes. It's a choice between food and other crucial needs—like medicine, electricity, or childcare. No one should be forced to make a choice to go hungry," said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America®. "We are tremendously grateful to Meyer Natural Foods for their commitment to choosing to help end hunger during Hunger Action Month and beyond. Their support will help to bring attention to this very important issue and help to provide more meals to our neighbors in need."

* $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Meyer Natural Foods

At Meyer Natural Foods, we have always believed in doing things the right way. Exceptional taste comes from uncompromising standards. We proudly call that The Meyer Way™, and we have been putting our beliefs into action for more than 30 years. Meyer Natural Foods is a long-standing supplier of all-natural and organic protein options under the Meyer Natural Angus, Laura's Lean, Dakota, Local Harvest, and Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brands.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

