Meyer Natural Foods announces retirement of long-term industry executive

News provided by

Meyer Foods Group, LLC

31 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

LOVELAND, Colo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic proteins, announced the retirement of Steve Mellinger, after a remarkable career in the meat industry. Senior Vice President of Operations Steve Mellinger will retire on September 1, 2023, with over 45 years in the meat industry, and will continue to assist the company on a limited basis as a Consultant.

Continue Reading
Steve Mellinger (center) and the Mellinger family
Steve Mellinger (center) and the Mellinger family

"Over the last 13 years, Steve has displayed unwavering commitment and dedication to our operations and the company. His hard work and contributions have been invaluable in creating long-term strategic, operational partnerships and enhancing the organization's overall success.", said John Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "We would like to sincerely thank Steve for his service and achievements throughout his tenure at Meyer Natural Foods. His dedication, expertise, and leadership have greatly impacted our company's growth and success."

Mellinger joined Meyer Natural Foods in 2010, after 32 years as Vice President of Beef Operations at Cargill Beef. His expertise in plant management at one of the largest and most successful beef companies in the country drove his vision to revitalize and recreate the supply chain for Meyer. "Today Meyer Natural Foods is a highly efficient and successful company thanks in part to Steve's vision." said Colin Kimberlin, who has worked directly with Mellinger. Kimberlin went on to talk about the culture that Mellinger fostered. "Steve has always been dedicated to helping mentor people in their careers and their lives outside the office. I will remember him most for his friendship and his mentorship."

As for his plans for retirement, Mellinger, who resides in Wichita, Kansas, plans to spend more time with family, especially his grandkids, in addition to golfing.

About Meyer Natural Foods

At Meyer Natural Foods, we have always believed in doing things the right way. Exceptional taste comes from uncompromising standards. We proudly call that The Meyer Way™, and we have been putting our beliefs into action for more than 30 years. Meyer Natural Foods is a long-standing supplier of all-natural and organic protein options under the Meyer Natural Angus, Laura's Lean, Dakota Organic, Local Harvest, Kuro American Wagyu, and Meyer Heritage Duroc Pork brands. To learn more, visit www.meyernaturalfoods.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/meyer-natural-foods/.

SOURCE Meyer Foods Group, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.