Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers' Partners Lisa Helfend Meyer and Felicia Meyers Recognized as Inspirational Women Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law firm Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers (MOLM) announced today that Partners Lisa Helfend Meyer and Felicia R. Meyers have been recognized as a nominees by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.'

Lisa Helfend Meyer is a Certified Specialist in Family Law who specializes in complex and high asset marital dissolution cases as well as highly contested custody cases. Known and respected for her exceptional and aggressive trial and courtroom skills and impassioned advocacy, Meyer takes on challenging cases that many attorneys turn away. She gained national prominence during her successful representation of a mother for whom she secured visitation when the mother became comatose while giving birth to triplets. "I love a challenge and will always embrace a case where the facts are not always favorable or the law is against you. You have to be able to stand up for your clients and think outside the box. The practice of family law is not for the faint at heart."

Felicia R. Meyers is a divorce attorney who excels at complex litigation and trials, leveraging her extensive experience as a civil litigator prior to joining MOLM. "Family lawyers play a pivotal role in their clients' lives," said Meyers. "It's rewarding to represent a person in a difficult time. I focus on setting up my clients to thrive in their post-marriage lives." Over the past several years, Meyers has been involved in diverse, complex trials in courtrooms across California.

An active member for the Los Angeles County Bar Association, Felicia R. Meyers has been selected as a Super Lawyer for the past 10 years. She is the former Chairperson of the Family Law Section of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and recipient of the President's Award for her outstanding service.

Lisa Helfend Meyer combines her skills as a litigator with her passion for learning about people and improving their lives. She is a parent and a grandparent who is not only committeed to her family but practices family law 24/7. Meyer earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School and began her legal career trying domestic-violence cases. Her philanthropic interests center around cancer research through Tower Cancer, special needs communities, including such organizations as Glennwood Housing Foundation, female mentoring through Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe), Levitt & Quinn, and the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law. Meyer has been recognized by Super Lawyers for the past 15 years and has been consistently named among its list of "Top 50: Women Southern California Super Lawyers."

The Inspirational Women Forum & Awards recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP is the preeminent female-owned family law firm in Southern California. The firm's attorneys specialize in all aspects of family law, including complex divorce, division of high-net-worth estates, high-conflict custody matters, international and domestic child custody move-away cases, parental alienation and contested custody cases, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, dissolution of domestic partnerships and issues specific to LGBTQ+ families, and mediation. For more information, visit https://www.molmfamlaw.com

