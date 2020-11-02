Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers Recognized as a Top Boutique Law Firm by the Daily Journal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law firm Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers (MOLM) has been recognized by the Daily Journal as one of California's leading boutique law firms in 2020. The firm was selected for its expertise in family law with a reputation for skillfully handling "complex, high-asset marital dissolutions."

Editor John Roemer reports in the special supplement that "Lisa Helfend Meyer began practice in the 1980s representing women at a clinic handling domestic violence cases. It was a male-dominated field back then, a good old boys' club, she recalled, where the atmosphere was 'kind of condescending to the female attorneys and to the female clients.' She determined to strike out on her own, assembling a firm that includes as founding partners Doreen M. Olson, Dana Lowy and Felicia R. Meyers."

The feature mentions a recent case that "brought Meyer and Olson and their team to tears as they fought for custody for their client, a mother who stood to lose her parental rights but -thanks to the firm's powerful courtroom presentation - successfully petitioned to end the guardianship status of another woman who had raised her child." Meyer says, "the claim was that our client had substance abuse problems even though she'd been sober for seven years. The other side had the status quo going for them. But with thoughtful planning and creativity, we prevailed. Our client was a heroine who overcame a very difficult life. We came in after several years of her unsuccessful efforts to regain custody. Yes, we were emotional. You have to be objective with your client as a mother is to her child. But you also have to tap into your emotional responses."

In 2020, six Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers lawyers were named 'Top Rated Family Law Attorneys in Los Angeles' and selected to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers list. The firm was also included in the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2020 edition in the practice area of family law.

About Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP is the preeminent female-owned family law firm in Southern California. The firm's attorneys specialize in all aspects of family law, including complex divorce, division of high-net-worth estates, high-conflict custody matters, international and domestic child custody move-away cases, parental alienation and estrangement custody cases, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, dissolution of domestic partnerships and issues specific to LGBTQ+ families, and mediation. For more information, visit molfamlaw.com.

