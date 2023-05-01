MEYER RANCH CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS NEWEST 2.5-ACRE ALL-INCLUSIVE AMENITY CENTER

The New Braunfels master-planned community launched the opening of The Haus with special "Splash Bash" that attracted more than 350 residents, representatives and prospective buyers

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Ranch, a growing master-planned residential community in northwest New Braunfels, announces the grand opening of its newest amenity center. A special "Splash Bash" event kicked off the opening on Saturday, April 15, 2023, attracting homeowners, Realtors, builder representatives and prospective buyers.

The Haus Amenity Center at Meyer Ranch - New Braunfels, TX

Situated on 2.5 acres in the heart of the 700-acre Meyer Ranch development, The Haus boasts a large recreational center, complete with a 3,000-square-foot resort-style swimming pool. Other features include a child-friendly splash pad, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a variety of equipment, and an outdoor fire pit with comfortable seating. Capping off the offerings is a fun and educational playground with an abundance of green space.

During the Splash Bash, more than 350 guests stopped by to dine on Hungry Hippie fries, burgers and Tasty Swirl cotton candy, and to enjoy delicious drinks prepared by Bartender 4U. That Balloon Girl provided fun and colorful decorations and décor.

The Haus joins other Meyer Ranch appealing amenities, which include the Community Green and event lawn. The master-planned community also offers a spacious dog park, pocket parks and green spaces, and a trail system featuring miles of paths that wind throughout the Hill Country's scenic beauty.

"From the beginning our goal in Meyer Ranch was to develop a sense of community for our residents where neighbors can become friends," said Erika Ramon, Meyer Ranch's Marketing Manager. "The Haus provides a second location with a different offering from our first amenity, that allows for our families and neighbors to come together to have some fun and relax."

Meyer Ranch is situated along State Highway 46 and Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in New Braunfels. Upon buildout, the development will have nearly 1,600 single-family homes.

Conveniently located near Interstate 35, Meyer Ranch is close to downtown New Braunfels, as well as historic Gruene, TX and the scenic Canyon Lake. Crown Community Development and Randolph Todd Development are the developers.

New homes are available from the mid-$400,000s. Two new sections will open this spring, offering more than 200 new homesites. The new lots will range in size from 45' to 60'. Three new builders will also join Meyer Ranch's lineup of award-winning builders.

For more information, visit MeyerRanchTX.com or call 830-213-7397.

