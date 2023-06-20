MEYER SUMMER INVENTORY CLEARANCE SALE BEGINS ON JULY 6TH

Meyer Corporation, U.S.

20 Jun, 2023, 09:04 ET

Extraordinary Savings on Top Brand Cookware and More

VALLEJO, Calif., June 20, 2023

WHAT:                      

Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – announces its summertime Inventory Clearance Sale with savings of up to 90 percent on over 1,000 kitchen products. This year's extraordinary savings and special offers include cookware, bakeware, pantryware, ceramics, food storage, teakettles, tools and gadgets, and cutlery. Leading brands offered at the upcoming sale include Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, KitchenAid, Ayesha Curry, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Breville, and LocknLock.

Now in its second consecutive year, the summer sale is in addition to the long-established annual Meyer Outlet Sale that is held during the winter holiday season.

The upcoming summer sale will be held in Vallejo, CA (free parking).

WHEN:                       

Dates:                         Thursday, July 6th through Sunday, July 23rd
Times:                        Weekends Only (Thursday-Sunday): 10 am6 pm

LOCATION:

525 Curtola Parkway
Vallejo, CA 94590

For consumer inquiries: Call 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30AM - 4PM), or visit www.meyerus.com/sale

BACKGROUND:    

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, LockNLock, and Ayesha™.

PotsandPans.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit PotsandPans.com/Affiliates or email [email protected].

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @PotsandPans
Follow us on Instagram at @PotsandPans_com
Follow us on Pinterest at @PotsandPanscom

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.

