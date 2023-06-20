MEYER SUMMER INVENTORY CLEARANCE SALE BEGINS ON JULY 6TH

Extraordinary Savings on Top Brand Cookware and More

VALLEJO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – announces its summertime Inventory Clearance Sale with savings of up to 90 percent on over 1,000 kitchen products. This year's extraordinary savings and special offers include cookware, bakeware, pantryware, ceramics, food storage, teakettles, tools and gadgets, and cutlery. Leading brands offered at the upcoming sale include Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, KitchenAid, Ayesha Curry, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Breville, and LocknLock.

Now in its second consecutive year, the summer sale is in addition to the long-established annual Meyer Outlet Sale that is held during the winter holiday season.

The upcoming summer sale will be held in Vallejo, CA (free parking).

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, July 6th through Sunday, July 23rd

Times: Weekends Only (Thursday-Sunday): 10 am – 6 pm

LOCATION:

525 Curtola Parkway

Vallejo, CA 94590

For consumer inquiries : Call 1-800-450-0156 (Mon-Fri, 7:30AM - 4PM), or visit www.meyerus.com/sale, and https://www.facebook.com/events/197728876097883/ .

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, LockNLock, and Ayesha™.

