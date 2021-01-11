Meyer Tax Consulting Launches Revolutionary Software to Streamline the Tax Planning Process

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackie Meyer, Certified Public Accountant and President and Founder of Meyer Tax Consulting, announced the official launch of TaxPlanIQ, a tax firm planning web application that helps with tax calculations, planning and organization. Powered by practice management software Qount, the platform decreases time spent on manually inputting data into spreadsheets by aggregating data into one place, improving workflow efficiencies and providing higher-value tax planning services.

"I am thrilled to announce the official launch of TaxPlanIQ. For years, the team at Meyer Tax and our network of industry professionals have worked together to troubleshoot the, often painstaking, process of tax planning," said Jackie Meyer, Creator of TaxPlanIQ and recognized among CPA Practice Advisor's 40 Under 40 for three consecutive years. "We are now incorporating all of that knowledge into TaxPlanIQ. We have developed a simple, effective process for utilizing tax planning strategies for firms, like ours, to show and prove their worth to their clients."

Key features of the tax software, include:

Simple Setup and Easy-to-Use Interface : TaxPlanIQ offers simple implementation and training to accountants. The software gathers critical data all into one portal, offering a more comprehensive and digestible approach to tax planning.

: TaxPlanIQ offers simple implementation and training to accountants. The software gathers critical data all into one portal, offering a more comprehensive and digestible approach to tax planning. Comprehensive Library of Tax-Saving Strategies: The software provides proven tax-saving strategies that enable users to select and customize according to client needs.

The software provides proven tax-saving strategies that enable users to select and customize according to client needs. Potential Cost-Savings to Showcase ROI: After choosing a tax strategy, the software then calculates potential cost-savings to reveal ROI—which firms can then offer to clients.

After choosing a tax strategy, the software then calculates potential cost-savings to reveal ROI—which firms can then offer to clients. Increased Revenue and a Trusted Partnership: Through this software, tax firm owners can increase their income by providing more valuable, efficient and transparent communication to clients, all while their clients save money through TaxPlanIQ's strategies.

Through this software, tax firm owners can increase their income by providing more valuable, efficient and transparent communication to clients, all while their clients save money through TaxPlanIQ's strategies. Recurring Updates from Trusted Tax Advisors: TaxPlanIQ offers strategies developed in collaboration with expert tax attorneys and is consistently refreshed with the most up-to-date educational content from the IRS and third-party vendors.

On the heels of the official launch, the Meyer Tax Consulting team conducted a "Tax Savings Challenge" with TaxPlanIQ. Participating accounting firms competed to determine who could save the most for their clients, using TaxPlanIQ's proven tax-saving strategies. The winners, Taxes by the Sea in San Diego, CA and Josie Parr CPA LLC in Lakewood Ranch, FL, had combined savings of over half a million dollars within two months of using the new platform.

"We could not be more excited to watch TaxPlanIQ help accounting firms and their clients save money," said Annalesha McCurley, CPA, Meyer Tax Project Manager and Team Technology Coordinator. "This past year has been difficult for many. For businesses who have had to pivot their business model or those shifting to a remote workforce, we are ready and eager to provide a digital service that simplifies tax planning and will improve day-to-day productivity."

For more information on TaxPlanIQ and to enroll in a 14-day free trial, visit www.taxplaniq.com.

About Jackie Meyer

Jackie Meyer, The Concierge CPA – CEO of Meyer Tax Consulting, and Co-founder of The Concierge CPA™ Mastermind Program and The Concierge Accountant™ Course, specializes in providing innovative, tailored Tax Strategies Planning to executive clientele ($5+ Mil Net worth), Business Development, and Leadership Coaching Programs for a high return on investment. She leads her team of top-tier talent spanning across the US, which operates with 100% virtual workflows to manage all aspects of their clients' tax planning process. She is a top-rated speaker, business coach, and social media influencer with thousands of students and followers.

She is a member of the Forbes Finance Council, 40 under 40 CPA Practice Advisor, AICTC Member of the Year, Intuit VIP Summit Thought Leader, and doctoral candidate in Strategic Leadership.



About Meyer Tax

Meyer Tax is the industry-leading advisory firm that designs customized inventive tax strategies for high-net-worth individuals, equipping them to live fruitful lives and leave lasting legacies for their families and beyond. At Meyer Tax, the goal is to get to know their clients and meet their specific needs. Providing personalized approaches is their top priority. Their team expertise comes from their commitment to professional development and seeking out and implementing innovative financial strategies. Visit: https://www.meyertax.com/ or Facebook.

