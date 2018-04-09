MEYER WERFT selects CGI to advance its global growth strategy through IT modernization

"Our partnership with CGI is the cornerstone of our IT strategy, supporting not only IT-related work, but also investments in plant and machinery and laying the foundation for future digitalization projects," says Dr. Paul Meyer, CIO of MEYER WERFT. "CGI will support us technologically in building a modern infrastructure for our new systems, as well as ensuring the business continuity of our legacy systems, which to a large extent still run the business."

As part of its work, CGI will leverage its proven automation tools to drive efficiency and reliability, providing a stable and flexible platform for future operations. The new agreement with MEYER WERFT also offers CGI the opportunity to expand its work through additional projects.



CGI's local proximity, global delivery and operational excellence will be key success factors in helping MEYER WERFT pursue global expansion. CGI will work closely with MEYER WERFT in Germany, Finland and around the world to deliver a seamless service.



"CGI's local industry expertise, combined with our global insight, puts us in a great position to assist MEYER WERFT in fulfilling its long-term strategy," explains CGI's Torsten Strass, Senior Vice-President in Germany. "We look forward to supporting MEYER WERFT in its transformation program."



About MEYER WERFT

Founded in 1795, MEYER WERFT's production program comprises large cruise vessels, passenger ferries and Ro-Pax ferries. With the world's largest covered building halls and one of the largest laser-hybrid welding centres in Europe, MEYER WERFT with its 3400 employees has the most modern production premises in the shipbuilding industry. Founded in 1737, MEYER TURKU also specializes on the production of cruise ships and Ro-Pax ferries. www.meyerwerft.com. The Turku site employs more than 1,800 highly skilled people. Industry-leading innovations such as the first all-outside-cabin cruise ships, prefabricated cabin modules and the indoor promenade originate from MEYER TURKU. www.meyerturku.com. With a wide range of exciting and technologically demanding IT-projects, the shipyards are offering excellent development opportunities for the next generation of IT-employees. www.meyercareer.com.



About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is the fifth largest independent end-to-end IT and business consulting services firm in the world. With approximately 72,500 professionals worldwide, CGI offers comprehensive end-to-end IT and business consulting services, systems integration as well as IT and business process outsourcing services. These services are complemented by CGI's intellectual property solutions that help clients accelerate value creation and leverage digitalization. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Website: www.cgi.com.

