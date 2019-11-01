Meyer Wilson Named a Tier 1 Firm in Professional Malpractice Law for 2020 by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With offices around the country – including in California, Ohio, and Michigan – Meyer Wilson has gained a national reputation for top-quality legal services in the area of investment and securities fraud claims. Now, the firm has received yet another award to recognize this work: A Tier 1 ranking from U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in 2020, for Professional Malpractice Law.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® team is well known for providing an exhaustive annual list of legal rankings. Measuring law firms on a rigorous set of criteria, U.S. News – Best Lawyers® examines professional and client recommendations as well as comprehensive survey data about each firm. Those firms with high enough scores may qualify for a Tier 1, Tier 2, or Tier 3 ranking in a given practice area, as compared regionally or nationally. Tier 1 is the highest ranking, and it is also known as the "gold badge."

The team at Meyer Wilson is committed to protecting plaintiffs against investor misconduct and fraud, the attorneys at Meyer Wilson go above and beyond to secure fair compensation for their clients. Going forward, the firm will continue to pursue state and interstate claims on behalf of those who have suffered losses through investment misconduct.

For more information or press inquiries, contact Meyer Wilson by visiting https://www.investorclaims.com.

