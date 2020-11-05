Meyer Wilson Recognized Among 2021 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms"

This is a prestigious achievement awarded by one of the nation's most trusted attorney rating services, and it speaks to the firm's notable success litigating investment fraud claims and mass tort / class actions nationwide.

A Tier 1 Law Firm

U.S. News – Best Lawyers is regarded as the country's premier source for legal ratings. Each year, the organization relies on a rigorous set of criteria to sift through thousands of submissions and nominations and determine the "best" law firms and lawyers in each major practice area and region.

By assigning each firm a score based on survey reviews, client feedback, and professional references, U.S. Best Lawyers is able to use a Tiered ranking system that distinguishes the top-scoring law firms.

The Tier 1 law firm ranking secured by Meyer Wilson is the highest possible rating in the "Best Law Firms" listing.

A Top-Rated Firm with a Deep Bench of Attorneys

Meyer Wilson's repeated inclusion among the "Best Law Firms" is made possible due to its talented and highly respected legal team.

In order to be eligible for the list, firms must have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Meyer Wilson did one better; both of the firm's Partners, David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson, were selected to the Best Lawyers list. Attorney David Meyer, who has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2011, was additionally named a 2021 Lawyer of the Year.

With two nationally recognized attorneys at the helm, Meyer Wilson has cultivated a reputation as one of the most experienced law firms to specialize in claims involving investment fraud and misconduct. The firm has come to be trusted by colleagues and clients across the U.S. in high-stakes litigation and arbitration, and its legal team is viewed as an authority on highly complex investment loss claims.

Over the years, Meyer Wilson has honed its approach to representing wronged investors, and assigns two attorneys and a securities arbitration paralegal to every case. This allows the firm to leverage its deep bench of legal professionals to take on stockbrokers, financial advisors, and some of the nation's most powerful institutions - and win. Since 1999, Meyer Wilson has recovered more than $350 million for its clients.

